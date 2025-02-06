"They fighting everybody" - RGIII drops eye-popping take on Jimmy Butler-Draymond Green fit with Warriors after blockbuster trade 

Robert Griffin III, aka "RGIII", is not usually one to talk about basketball. But in the wake of multiple blockbuster trades in the NBA, he has spoken out.

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors were revealed to be acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in exchange for a protected 2025 first-round pick. The six-time All-Star, who had been serving an indefinite suspension from his erstwhile team for abandoning shootaround after learning that he would be coming off the bench, also signed a two-year, $121-million extension.

In the aftermath, the former Washington quarterback said on X/Twitter:

"Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the same team is gonna make Golden State the grimiest team in the NBA. They fighting everybody."

Earlier in the day, he had also reacted to former Dallas Mavericks franchise face Luka Doncic going to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, calling it "the most BAFFLING, STUPID and SURPRISING trade in NBA History" on the latest episode of "Outta Pocket", his podcast with his wife Grete:

"What the hell is [Mavericks General Manager] Nico Harrison doing? ...It's almost as if [they] are betting against him and saying that he's not gonna be this continual great player thet we think he can be."

RGIII names perfect trade destination for Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Sticking to trades, the Los Angeles Rams announced on Monday that they were planning to shop Cooper Kupp around. The wide receiver has struggled to relive his record-breaking production in 2021, with his 710 yards and six touchdowns from 67 catches in 2024 representing his worst performance since 2018, when an ACL tear in Week ended his season. In a statement, the Super Bowl LVI MVP said:

"I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."

On Tuesday, RGIII presented the Washington Commanders as the optimal destination for him:

The Commanders have been led in receiving for the past few years by Terry McLaurin, who is the only receiver in franchise history to have five consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. His thirteen touchdowns in 2024 also set a single-season franchise record.

