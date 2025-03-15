"They got beef": Ex-NFL QB reacts to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence's heated exchange

Micah Parsons did not have a happy parting with former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence. After 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Lawrence decided to join the Seattle Seahawks for the upcoming season. However, the LB threw shade at his former team before moving.

"Dallas is my home. Made my home there, family lives there, I'm forever gonna be there. But I know for sure I'm never winning a Super Bowl there, so we're here," Lawrence told during an interview this week.

This did not sit well with Micah Parsons, who called his former teammate a 'clown' on social media. DeMarcus Lawrence decided to go guns blazing on Parsons after being criticized for his comments.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III reacted to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence's online feud. He shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) with a meme-worthy image stating that the former teammates have problems in their friendship.

"Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence GOT BEEF," RGIII wrote in the caption.

Parsons and Lawrence have played together for four seasons at Dallas but were unsuccessful in ending the Cowboys's wait for a first Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl 1996. Thus, Lawrence decided to try his luck elsewhere and signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Robert Griffin III was not the only one who reacted to this feud. Former Cowboys star Chauncey Goldson was also disappointed with the beef between Parson and Lawrence.

"I thought it was a brotherhood over EVERYTHING," Goldston shared on X with a sad emoji.

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson advises Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to keep beef out of the public eye

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson shared his thoughts on the Parsons-Lawerence beef. While speaking with TMZ, the Super Bowl XII champ stated that this situation should be addressed in the locker room.

Pearson also gave an example of a similar experience he had during his NFL career. He stated that the modern era of social media has made it easy for players to fall under the negative spotlight.

"We had isssues like this," Pearson said. "There's time where I talked noise in the locker room, holding out for money and stuff like that. But we kept it in the locker room. And the reason we kept it in the locker room because this was a locker room issue."

"It was easy to keep it in the locker room because you had no reporters around- all you had to do was not talk to them. Now with social media, you have opportunities to say something out there, and what you say as a Dallas Cowboy is gonna go viral, especially when it's a negative light. We gotta be careful with the things we say."

DeMarcus Lawrence made only four appearances for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 because of a season-ending foot injury. He hopes to lift his first Lombardi Trophy with the Seattle Seahawks this season.

