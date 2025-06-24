“They got free leases" - George Kittle exposes truth behind Brock Purdy’s spending spree on Toyota gifts

The San Francisco 49ers are expecting a quick turnaround following a lackluster campaign in 2024. A banged-up 49ers squad managed just a 6-11 record coming off three consecutive trips to the NFC Championship Game from 2021 to 2023.
Entering the offseason, Brock Purdy's contract was a major priority for the 49ers' front office. The former Iowa State signal-caller ultimately agreed to a five-year deal worth $265 million with $182.5 million guaranteed.
Ahead of signing his deal last season, Purdy gave a generous gift to his offensive linemen on his rookie salary, giving each lineman a brand-new Toyota truck. After many criticized Purdy for spending such a large amount, George Kittle came to the defense of his quarterback on Tuesday afternoon with the truth behind the gifts.
"The best part about that is that everyone is arguing online like, 'Oh my god, he spent his whole contract on that,'" Kittle said. "No, they got free leases. I think everyone gets a two to three-year lease for a Toyota."
Purdy gifted the Toyotas to his teammates as a Christmas gift back in December 2024.
49ers retain George Kittle, Brock Purdy on long-term deals
Earlier this offseason, the 49ers' front office was tasked with building contract extensions for both Brock Purdy and George Kittle. The team agreed to terms on Purdy's deal back in May, nearly a month after inking George Kittle's deal.
In April, San Francisco signed its star tight end to a four-year deal worth $76 million. The deal included an $18 million signing bonus with $35 million in guarantees.
Kittle, 31, is coming off one of the best single-season campaigns of his career. In 15 games, the second-team All-Pro selection racked up 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, earning his sixth Pro Bowl selection.
Along with Brock Purdy and George Kittle, San Francisco brought back its defensive anchor, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, on a three-year, $63 million deal days before extending its Pro-Bowl quarterback.
