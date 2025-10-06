  • home icon
  "They have no identity": Ben Roethlisberger's ex-teammate calls out Nick Sirianni as Eagles blow 14-point lead in 21-17 loss to Broncos

“They have no identity”: Ben Roethlisberger's ex-teammate calls out Nick Sirianni as Eagles blow 14-point lead in 21-17 loss to Broncos

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 06, 2025 13:14 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty
“They have no identity”: Ben Roethlisberger's ex-teammate calls out Nick Sirianni as Eagles blow 14-point lead in 21-17 loss to Broncos - GETTY

Nick Sirianni's Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the 2025 season in Week 5 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The defending Super Bowl champions looked human as they blew a 14-point lead against the Sean Payton-coached Broncos.

Following the loss, Ben Roethlisberger's former teammate, Bryant McFadden, called out Sirianni on "NFL on CBS."

"They have no identity," McFadden said. "And the thing about not having an identity, it's been that way for Philly the entire season, but they've been finding ways to win ball games, considering all the ugly natures that have been tied to those said ball games and guess what happened? They got caught. To date, they played against a team that was feisty, that was competitive, and they found a way to get back into this ball game, and they won Philly in the fourth quarter. You had a 17-3 lead in the fourth quarter."
McFadden added,

"No way in the world, being the Super Bowl champions at home, should you lose this ball game? But because they don't have an identity, they didn't know how to close the ball game out."
The Eagles started their Super Bowl defense with four consecutive one-score wins. They haven't looked as potent offensively as they did last season, and their defense has only held one opponent to under 20 points.

Their Week 5 loss to the Broncos highlighted the flaws in their current season, and McFadden struggled to pinpoint their identity. The CBS Sports analyst will be watching closely in the coming weeks to see if Philadelphia can sort out its issues.

What's next for Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of just two unbeaten sides heading into Week 5 of the NFL season. Nick Sirianni's side recorded wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the campaign.

However, their offensive limitations under new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo were glaring, and the Denver Broncos further exposed these. The Broncos were expertly drilled by Sean Payton and limited Sirianni's side to 17 points in their first loss of the season.

It's still early in the season, so there's little need for panic to set in for the Philly faithful. However, care must be taken not to alienate star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, while Saquon Barkley could be utilized more going forward.

Next up for Sirianni's side is an away game versus the New York Giants. The Giants are 1-4 to start the season, so it's a game that the Eagles should win on paper. So, they'll look to correct their flaws and get back to winning ways in Week 6 against a Brian Daboll-coached franchise at MetLife Stadium.

Edited by Ribin Peter
