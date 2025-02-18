"They make the most sense" - Nick Wright proposes NFC team as perfect Aaron Rodgers destination after Jets exit

Following his exit from the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers is a free agent for the first time in his career and can join any team on terms favorable for both sides. The quarterback is keen on adding another Super Bowl win to his Hall of Fame resume and would likely only consider offers from teams built to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2025 season.

Not many contenders need a new signal-caller. However, analyst Nick Wright believes that if the Minnesota Vikings decide to pass on handing Sam Darnold a lucrative extension, they should explore the possibility of signing Rodgers on a short-term deal.

On Fox Sports' "First Take First" on Monday, Wright said:

"I think that there is an argument for the Vikings - let J.J. [McCarthy] sit one more year, let him sit as a healthy player, not as a rehabbing player, and you have all those pieces around you if you think that Aaron [Rodgers] has the ability to consistently play over 17 games at the level we saw him sparingly play last year.

"I have my questions about that, but I think the Vikings in that scenario make the most sense."

Will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?

Before the Jets' season finale against the Miami Dolphins, Aaron Rodgers suggested that he could retire in the offseason. However, according to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, the quarterback hinted during his final meeting with New York's top brass that he wanted to play in 2025.

The NFL insider reported:

"(General manager Darren) Mougey had a series of conversations with Rodgers that led up to the last meeting on Feb. 6 at the team facility in Florham Park, N.J, where the Jets’ decision was communicated... Rodgers did tell Mougey and (head coach Aaron) Glenn that it was his tentative intention to play in 2025.

"These things can change, of course, but Rodgers gave the Jets the impression that he had unfinished business to take care of."

Despite the four-time MVP's plea to stay with the Jets for at least another season, the front office decided to part ways with the quarterback. It remains to be seen whether the franchise cutting him serves as motivation to continue playing or pushes him to hang his cleats and call it a day on his career.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to comment on his future following his release but will likely announce his decision soon.

