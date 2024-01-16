“They play like they’re celebrities”: O.J. Simpson gives Cowboys a reality check, claims Ezekiel Elliott could have saved Dallas

Former Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott wrapped up the 2023-24 season with the 15th-place New England Patriots in the AFC. However, some might argue that being in the former Cowboy's shoes this week would be an upgrade of the sea of criticism being dumped on everyone associated with Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy.

Speaking on the "Come and Talk 2 Me" podcast, former Bills star OJ Simpson spoke out on the team's humiliating loss to the Green Bay Packers:

“My opinion on Dak is the same as it is on the Cowboys. They’re celebrities. I guarantee you this week before this game was played, every restaurant they went in to, somebody paid for their meal, somebody bought their drinks. They act like celebrities. They’ve done it every year. They act like they’re celebrities and they play like they’re celebrities."

He continued, agreeing with an assertion that Ezekiel Elliott would have been an asset for the game:

“He would’ve helped, I agree with that. They didn’t have any smashmouth guys and they could’ve used him in those smashmouth situations.”

What is Dak Prescott's playoff record after humiliating Cowboys loss to Packers?

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

It wasn't long ago that Cowboys fans believed that 2023 would be the season they finally broke through after winning the month's long race for the division title over the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the conversation has once again returned to Dak Prescott's playoff struggles.

The quarterback is now 2-5 in seven postseason games dating back to his rookie season in 2016. His two wins have come against the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott gets credit for ending the career of Tom Brady with a loss and ending a prime Russell Wilson season, but no record of getting past the Divisional Round of the playoffs has fans irked.

In his playoff career, Prescott has thrown for 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 64.5% of his throws. His three touchdown passes against the Green Bay Packers tie for the second most he had thrown in a playoff game. In the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, Prescott threw for four touchdowns and one interception.

Of course, the majority of Prescott's numbers came in the game when the team was already miles behind the Packers.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Come and Talk 2 Me" and H/T Sportskeeda.