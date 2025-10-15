"They didn't play well": Jason Kelce serves Eagles a reality check after 34-17 loss to Giants

Jason Kelce didn’t hold back after watching his old team falter on Thursday. The former Philadelphia Eagles center delivered a verdict following the 34-17 defeat to the New York Giants.

Kelce anchored the Eagles offensive line for 13 seasons. He reflected on the Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium that marked Philadelphia's second consecutive loss.

"I thought the Eagles' defense and they would put up a much better performance," Kelce said on Wednesday (35:53), via the “New Heights” podcast. "And I could not be more wrong. I didn't think that they were gonna do the giants are gonna do much offensively. I did not think Dart was gonna be able to throw the ball the way he did.

"Now the Eagles were missing Jalen Carter, Quinyon (Mitchell) went down early, and it's just the coverage wasn't great. They were good at stopping them in the first half but eventually everything just snowballed. And it was a tough game to watch. ... And they didn't play well."

New York’s offense was led by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and rookie running back Cam Skattebo. Dart had two touchdowns, while Skattebo delivered three scores on the ground. The Giants stopped Philadelphia on key downs and put up their highest point total against the Eagles in more than a decade.

Jason Kelce spotlights energy gap in Eagles collapse

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

The Giants, who entered the matchup with a 1-4 record, played with urgency, while Philadelphia came out flat despite its 4-1 record. Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson stood out by carving up the secondary with a mix of sharp routes and yards after the catch.

Jaxson Dart escaped pressure to cap one drive with a rushing touchdown, and Robinson broke tackles on another scoring play.

Jason Kelce zeroed in on how the game’s tone tilted.

"That's the reality of it," Kelce said on Wednesday, via the "New Heights" podcast. "They got, not only did they not play well, but one of the things that was frustrating was just like the energy difference."

The Eagles defense wasn’t at full strength. Standout tackle Jalen Carter was inactive with a heel injury, while cornerback Quinyon Mitchell exited early.

Turnovers deepened the hole. Jalen Hurts had his first interception this season when Cor'Dale Flott picked his pass in the fourth quarter and almost returned it for a touchdown. A.J. Dillon lost a fumble later, giving New York an additional short field.

The Eagles will travel to Minnesota for an important Week 7 game.

