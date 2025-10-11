Antonio Brown takes wild shot at Angel Reese by dragging WNBA star over Jalen Hurts' poor show vs. Giants

Former NFL star Antonio Brown trolled Jalen Hurts on social media publicly after the Philadelphia Eagles' disappointing 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. The quarterback was not at the top of his game and missed several critical passes on the field at MetLife Stadium.Thus, on X, Antonio Brown shared an edited photo of Jalen Hurts and WNBA star Angel Reese. She was seen wearing the quarterback's jersey while dealing with lazy eyes. This became a running joke in the WNBA after NBA2k26 made an error with her eyes, which Reese herself spotted and joked about. It also opened the floodgates to memes and trolls.Thus, it appears that Antonio Brown was presumably trying to suggest that the reason why Jalen Hurts failed to put up a good show against the Giants was due to problems with his vision.&quot;Jalen Hurts last night,&quot; Antonio Brown wrote in the caption of the post.Against Brian Daboll's team, Hurts completed 24 of the 33 passes he attempted for 263 yards. He also recorded two total touchdowns with one interception to his name. However, fans were not happy because of the several critical passes he missed that could have turned the game in their favor.One of the most notable ones was in the third quarter. During a third-and-six play, the quarterback tried to connect with wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Despite him being completely open, Hurts messed up the pass, resulting in an incompletion.In the fourth quarter, he attempted to make another passing play. Unfortunately, this time, he was intercepted by Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott. This set up running back Cam Skattebo for his third touchdown of the night to seal the victory for his team.Emmanuel Acho shares his thoughts on Jalen Hurts' mistakes during their loss to the GiantsDespite winning the Super Bowl last season, fans are now questioning whether Hurts is an elite quarterback in the league.After the Eagles lost to the Giants on Thursday, Emmanuel Acho broke down the quarterback's performance on social media, especially the two critical mistakes he made. He started by talking about the missed pass to DeVonta Smith, followed by the interception by Cor'Dale Flott.&quot;Jalen Hurts was awful when it mattered the most. Awful.&quot; Acho said. &quot;This is the overthrow to Smith. Third and six game on the line, you cannot miss this. You can't. ...This was a walk-in touchdown. But get this viewers at home. Get this. The pocket's clean. Jalen, with the game in the balance, down by three, under no circumstance can you miss that throw.&quot;&quot;But it gets worse. This was the interception. It's 27-17. Eagles at least get three. Jalen, at least get three. ... Instead, that's nearly your pick six.&quot;Acho ended his comments by talking about the viral photo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith looked stressed on the sidelines. He stated that Hurts is the reason why they looked concerned about the team's offense.The Philadelphia Eagles next take on the Vikings on Oct.19 at 1:00 pm ET.