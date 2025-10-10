  • home icon
  "They hate Jalen Hurts so much": NFL fans react to viral picture of A. J. Brown, DeVonta Smith looking upset as Eagles offense struggles massively

"They hate Jalen Hurts so much": NFL fans react to viral picture of A. J. Brown, DeVonta Smith looking upset as Eagles offense struggles massively

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 10, 2025 05:30 GMT
NFL fans react to viral picture of A. J. Brown, DeVonta Smith looking upset as Eagles offense struggles massively
NFL fans react to viral picture of A. J. Brown, DeVonta Smith looking upset as Eagles offense struggles massively

Jalen Hurts did not have a great game against the New York Giants on Thursday. The quarterback completed 24 of the 33 passes he attempted for 283 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns with one interception. However, the Eagles ended up with a 34-17 defeat at the hands of Brian Daboll's team at MetLife Stadium.

A photo from the Eagles' sidelines during the game is going viral on social media. In the snippet, we see wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith looking concerned as Nick Sirianni's offense struggled mightily on the field.

The snippet was accompanied by a caption that stated that this is what it feels like when Jalen Hurts is the quarterback of your team.

NFL fans took to social media to share their reactions to this post. They speculated that either A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith will request a trade after the season.

The Eagles took an early lead thanks to Jake Elliot's field goal in the first quarter. However, Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart quickly got to work and gave his team a four-point lead after scoring a 20-yard rushing touchdown. A few minutes later, he found Wan'Dale Robinson with a 35-yard TD pass to extend their lead.

However, Jalen Hurts managed to minimise the deficit to three points after finding Dallas Goedert with a three-yard passing touchdown. He scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 17-13 lead.

However, RB Cam Skattebo scored a touchdown before halftime, as the Giants put up a 20-17 lead heading into the second half. Brian Daboll's team continued its offensive momentum after halftime. Skattebo scored two more touchdowns to lead his team to a 34-17 victory at home.

Jalen Hurts shares his thoughts on second consecutive loss of the season

After losing to the Giants on Thursday, the Eagles are now on a two-game losing streak after starting the season strong on a winning note.

In the post-game press conference, Hurts shared his thoughts on the team's second loss in a week. He also admitted that the offense needs to be better and that he needs to improve on his plays even more.

"A lot autonomy and a lot of opportunity there with the ball in my hand," Hurts said. "Given those situations, I have to be wiser and more detailed with it. So, always looking inward first. Looking inward on the things that I can control. You know, I see a lot of opportunity in this."
"I give a lot of credit to how they (the Giants) came out to play today. They played a very very very well game. We weren't good enough on our end."

Jalen Hurts made several mistakes that cost the Eagles the chance to potentially secure the win. One of his costliest errors took place in the third quarter when he missed a completely open DeVonta Smith with his pass.

The Eagles will play the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at 1:00 pm ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

