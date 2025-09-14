"They're clones": Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia jokes over mistaken IG post of niece and 49ers RB

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo’s sister, Sophia Culpo, shared a funny moment at the House of Champions New York Fashion Week event on September 11.Sophia was surprised when a photo of Christian appeared on her Instagram feed. She thought it was her niece, Colette, Christian and Olivia’s baby daughter. Sophia said to PEOPLE,&quot;I just sent a picture in my family group chat because Christian came on my timeline and she's his twin, so I was like, ‘What? What are you doing on my Instagram feed? They're clones.&quot;Sophia further said her sister Olivia and Colette are doing great. She joked,&quot;Well, she did carry her for nine months, but we're thinking it might change. We don't know... I miss her so much. I haven't seen her in a week, and she's changing every day,&quot; Sophia added.Sophia Culpo said she was in love with her niece in July. She called Colette a great and sweet baby. Sophia also said being an aunt is amazing, and she misses the smell of the newborn.Also read: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo gushes over her “firstborn” making on-camera debut in new commercial shootChristian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares dream nursery tour for daughter ColetteOn Friday, Culpo shared a carousel post featuring the new nursery for her daughter, Colette. The 49ers running back’s wife dropped a message in the caption explaining how &quot;Crate and Kids&quot; helped her create her dream nursery room.“My goal for Colette’s nursery was to create a space that felt soothing and timeless with a neutral foundation since we didn’t know the gender. The @crateandkids Design Desk team helped me bring that vision to life. The design feels soft and calming for these newborn days, but flexible enough to evolve as she grows. It’s the perfect blank canvas, ready to grow with Colette and hold all the little moments that will make it ours! 🤍,” Culpo wrote in caption.In one of the videos of the post, Culpo gave a tour of Colette’s nursery, sharing her love for the crib, changing station with storage, and comfy rocking chair. She called it her dream nursery space. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo gives birth to their first child Colette Annalise 3 months after ex-Miss Universe guessed baby to be boy