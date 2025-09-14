  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They're clones": Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia jokes over mistaken IG post of niece and 49ers RB

"They're clones": Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia jokes over mistaken IG post of niece and 49ers RB

By Prasen
Modified Sep 14, 2025 16:31 GMT
&quot;They
"They're clones": Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia jokes over mistaken IG post of niece and 49ers RB [IG/@olviaculpo & sophiaculpo]

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo’s sister, Sophia Culpo, shared a funny moment at the House of Champions New York Fashion Week event on September 11.

Ad

Sophia was surprised when a photo of Christian appeared on her Instagram feed. She thought it was her niece, Colette, Christian and Olivia’s baby daughter. Sophia said to PEOPLE,

"I just sent a picture in my family group chat because Christian came on my timeline and she's his twin, so I was like, ‘What? What are you doing on my Instagram feed? They're clones."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sophia further said her sister Olivia and Colette are doing great. She joked,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Well, she did carry her for nine months, but we're thinking it might change. We don't know... I miss her so much. I haven't seen her in a week, and she's changing every day," Sophia added.

Sophia Culpo said she was in love with her niece in July. She called Colette a great and sweet baby. Sophia also said being an aunt is amazing, and she misses the smell of the newborn.

Ad

Also read: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo gushes over her “firstborn” making on-camera debut in new commercial shoot

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares dream nursery tour for daughter Colette

On Friday, Culpo shared a carousel post featuring the new nursery for her daughter, Colette. The 49ers running back’s wife dropped a message in the caption explaining how "Crate and Kids" helped her create her dream nursery room.

Ad
“My goal for Colette’s nursery was to create a space that felt soothing and timeless with a neutral foundation since we didn’t know the gender. The @crateandkids Design Desk team helped me bring that vision to life. The design feels soft and calming for these newborn days, but flexible enough to evolve as she grows. It’s the perfect blank canvas, ready to grow with Colette and hold all the little moments that will make it ours! 🤍,” Culpo wrote in caption.
Ad

In one of the videos of the post, Culpo gave a tour of Colette’s nursery, sharing her love for the crib, changing station with storage, and comfy rocking chair. She called it her dream nursery space.

Also read: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo gives birth to their first child Colette Annalise 3 months after ex-Miss Universe guessed baby to be boy

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications