  • "They're doing dumbest sh*t just to avoid releasing Epstein files": Antonio Brown calls out Republicans' move to honor Charlie Kirk on US coins

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 26, 2025 05:30 GMT
Antonio Brown calls out Republicans
Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been vocal on social media when it comes to the topic of Charlie Kirk. The political activist was assassinated on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University during an event held at the campus.

Now, a few days after his death, reporter Eric Daugherty has come forward with a report of how plans are being made to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk. According to his report, legislation is being filed to have the late political activist's face on 400,000 silver dollar coins next year.

"BREAKING: Legislation is being filed in the U.S. House to place CHARLIE KIRK on 400,000 silver dollar coins in 2026. These coins could have 'well done, good and faithful servant' on one side, and Charlie's face on the other side. They would be considered legal tender and have his full name 'Charlie James Kirk,' per FOX."
Brown shared the report on X and accompanied it with a message, calling out the move as an effort to shift focus from other concerning topics, such as the Epstein files.

"They're doing literally the dumbest s**t you can possibly think of just to avoid releasing the Epstein files," Brown wrote.
Kirk's memorial service was held on Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. At the event, his wife Erika gave an emotional speech reminiscing about her husband. Then, she decided to forgive Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, who was arrested by the police after a 33-hour manhunt.

"My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life," Erika said. "That young man. On the cross, our saviour said, 'Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.' That man, young man, I forgive him."
Antonio Brown reacts to Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson's transgender partner connection

A few days after the incident, the accused, Tyler Robinson, was reported to have been in a transgender relationship.

According to a report by FOX's Brooke Sigman, the alleged shooter of the political activist was in the process of changing his gender from male to female. It was also reported that he was living with his transgender partner. Antonio Brown took to social media to react to this update about Charlie Kirk's killer.

"Now this is making sense..." Brown wrote in the caption of the tweet.

Kirk's death has been a hot topic of discussion over the past few days, with many famous names sharing their thoughts on his assassination. Political activist Riley Gaines also came forward to support Erika Kirk after she publicly forgave her husband's killer during the memorial service.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

