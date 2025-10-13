"They're listening to the new album now": The Rock admits his daughters are Swifties while showing support for Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift

Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson was a guest on Monday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast. In the midst of his appearance, he told Travis Kelce how happy he was for Taylor Swift and her success with her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."
Johnson went on to say that his daughters are Swifties and are big fans of her music and the new album. He also expressed his admiration for the new album.
"By the way, congrats to your girl on the weekend, or the crushing weekend, she has an awesome album, "Life of a Showgirl." My daughters are listening to the album now. It's very cool (Timestamp: 44:09)."
The Rock's movie, "The Smashing Machine," opened the same weekend in theaters as Taylor Swift's three-day showing of “The Official Release Party of a Show Girl." Swift’s movie topped the box offices with over $33 million with Johnson's movie coming in at third with $6 million.
The Rock put parenting 'voodoo' on Travis Kelce
During his appearance on "New Heights," Jason Kelce asked The Rock what it was like to have his oldest daughter, Simone, follow in his wrestling footsteps. He said that he felt a sense of pride in her forging her own career.
He then gushed about being a 'girl dad' and told Jason Kelce that he knows he can relate as he is one as well. To which the older Kelce brother said that Travis Kelce will soon understand how they feel about being a parent.
"It's like, my entire hierarchy of priorities is completely shifted. Seriously, it’s crazy. You’ll see, Trav, it’s crazy," Jason Kelce said.
The Rock then added:
“We’re putting that voodoo on you and Taylor right now,” said Johnson.
All three laughed after Johnson made the comment about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's future family plans. The couple, who have been together since the summer of 2023, announced their engagement in August. The joint Instagram post became one of the most liked posts ever on the social media platform with over 37 million likes.
