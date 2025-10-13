"They're listening to the new album now": The Rock admits his daughters are Swifties while showing support for Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift

Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson was a guest on Monday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast. In the midst of his appearance, he told Travis Kelce how happy he was for Taylor Swift and her success with her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Ad

Johnson went on to say that his daughters are Swifties and are big fans of her music and the new album. He also expressed his admiration for the new album.

"By the way, congrats to your girl on the weekend, or the crushing weekend, she has an awesome album, "Life of a Showgirl." My daughters are listening to the album now. It's very cool (Timestamp: 44:09)."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Rock's movie, "The Smashing Machine," opened the same weekend in theaters as Taylor Swift's three-day showing of “The Official Release Party of a Show Girl." Swift’s movie topped the box offices with over $33 million with Johnson's movie coming in at third with $6 million.

The Rock put parenting 'voodoo' on Travis Kelce

During his appearance on "New Heights," Jason Kelce asked The Rock what it was like to have his oldest daughter, Simone, follow in his wrestling footsteps. He said that he felt a sense of pride in her forging her own career.

Ad

He then gushed about being a 'girl dad' and told Jason Kelce that he knows he can relate as he is one as well. To which the older Kelce brother said that Travis Kelce will soon understand how they feel about being a parent.

"It's like, my entire hierarchy of priorities is completely shifted. Seriously, it’s crazy. You’ll see, Trav, it’s crazy," Jason Kelce said.

Ad

The Rock then added:

“We’re putting that voodoo on you and Taylor right now,” said Johnson.

New Heights @newheightshow Jason and @TheRock both agree, there’s no bigger joy than being a girl dad

All three laughed after Johnson made the comment about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's future family plans. The couple, who have been together since the summer of 2023, announced their engagement in August. The joint Instagram post became one of the most liked posts ever on the social media platform with over 37 million likes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension