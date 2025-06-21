“They suck”: Bears' Caleb Williams disses Packers fans over Lambeau leap incident

The Chicago Bears drafted Caleb Williams with the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback was named the team's starter in his debut rookie campaign. Williams and the Bears finished fourth in the NFC North with an underwhelming 5-12 record. The 2022 Heisman winner put up 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing.

Apart from gearing up for Year 2, Caleb Williams recently attended the Fanatics Fest in New York. He was a part of a panel interview at the event, where he was asked about his worst fan interaction in the league.

Williams responded by talking about the Bears' 2024 victory against the Packers at Lambeau Field. He dissed the Packers fan base and their behavior following their 24-22 victory in January.

"One of mine was probably at Green Bay," William said. " I mean, they suck, but it was after the game. After we won at Lambeau. Uh, 1-0 at Lambeau right now. We so obviously try to do the 'Lambeau Leap' and we actually try to jump in the crowd where our fans were and they (Packers fans) just, they started throwing everything at you."

"They push you off and the Lambeau leap, it's a real leap. It;s not a little baby jump. You actually have to high jump basically. And then they're pushing you, pushing your face. Yeah, that was probably then."

Caleb Williams will be looking forward to maintaining his winning momentum against their NFC North rivals. The Bears and the Packers face each other twice during the 2025 season in December. The first game will take place at Lambeau Field, and the second showdown will be hosted at the Bears' home stadium.

Ex-NFL star doubtful over Caleb Williams' chances of turning the Bears franchise in 2025

After a disappointing 2024 season, the Bears fired Matt Eberflus and hired Ben Johnson as their head coach. Fans and experts believe that Johnson could be the key to unlocking Williams' full potential during the upcoming season.

Despite the excitement, ex-NFL star Emmanuel Acho still has his doubts about the 2022 Heisman winner. In an episode of FS1's 'The Facility', Acho explained the reasoning behind his doubts.

"I see you on the bench moaning. Why? And I don't know any other quarterback, outside Kyler Murray, who would display that type of body language.

"Shoutout to Caleb for identifying he needs to fix these issues, he said that within the last 48 hours. But trust is earned, I can't just give it to him."

Caleb Williams had a rocky start to his journey as a professional in the NFL. Only time will tell if he can help the Bears emerge as a playoff contender this upcoming season.

