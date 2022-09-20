“Thirsty women in my husbands DM’s not knowing I run his social media" - RGIII's wife posts hilarious TikTok for women sliding in QB's DMs

RGIII's wife Grete Griffin has come out swinging at all those women trying to woo her husband on social media. She is claiming that she is the one in-charge of those accounts. It is a hilarious putdown to the fact that many, even former NFL players like RGIII, find themselves in situations where they are the center of attention for amorous advances.

In the video above, Grete Griffin, Robert Griffin III's wife, is shown wearing a crown and mocking all those who are posting on her husband's social media about how much they want him. It makes it very clear that she is the only queen of his heart and she is not letting anyone else come between their marriage.

This is where the hilarity is further underscored because of the unique situation of how Grete Griffin initially met RGIII.

RGIII and Grete: A social media affair

To those unaware, Grete Griffin is Robert's second wife. He had a child from his first marriage to Rebecca Liddicoat. The way he met Grete was through Instagram when his child was just seven months old and they began an affair.

This carried on for some time before his former wife found out about his mistress, and she initiated separation and divorce. After their less than amicable separation, the former Heisman Trophy winner decided to go ahead and marry Grete.

Now, it seems it is Grete who is on the defensive, always prowling her husband's DM's to ensure that she cannot be replaced just how she replaced her husband's old wife. No wonder, then, that she keeps a close eye on her husband's social media.

But to give her a fair shot, Grete made it clear to a user who insinuated as much that she never sent him a DM. Which probably implies that it was Robert himself who probably contacted her first. In which case, we understand why there is even more reason for her to keep monitoring her husband's social media so he cannot go wandering.

Grete Sadeiko, as she was known before she took her husband's last name, was an Estonian heptathlete. She was enrolled at Florida State University when she met her husband. She has since been naturalized as an American citizen. They got engaged in 2017 and married in 2018. They have been together since and have two children together and are expecting another child soon.

