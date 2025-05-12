"This is so bad", "He stinks" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel almost gets intercepted again at Browns rookie camp

The Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of this year's draft. They also brought in Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, with the 144th overall pick, leading to a fierce debate regarding who's better between the two.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are in the middle of their rookie minicamp with the Browns. However, it looks like the ex-Oregon star is struggling to find his footing on the field.

In a clip going viral on social media, Gabriel threw an incompletion on the field. He was almost intercepted by safety Trey Dean during this passing drill.

Fans trolled Dillon Gabriel for his underwhelming performance at the minicamp.

"Oh my god this is so bad why is he patting the ball," one commented.

"Bro almost threw a second pick the debate is over," another said.

"This dude stinks get 12 more reps stop wasting time," one wrote.

"Can't believe y'all took him over Shedeur lol smh," another said.

"Throw it to the sideline," one joked.

"lmfao he's so a**," one commented.

"And I'm not a Gabriel hater, but this is what happens when somebody does a curl back. It gives the defensive back room to work. ... There's no room for this in the NFL. These young defensive backs are too quick and they're gonna get a couple of good passes. You can't make it easy," another said.

Dillon Gabriel got the first reps at minicamp over Shedeur Sanders, but according to insider Brad Stainbrook, Coach Prime's son put up a more favorable show on the first day.

Stainbrook believes Shedeur has a slight edge over Gabriel to secure a spot on the quarterback depth chart that includes veterans Joe Burrow, Joe Flacco and the rehabilitating Deshaun Watson.

Dillon Gabriel throws interception at rookie minicamp

The ex-Oregon star isn't making a great case for himself to secure a spot on the Browns roster. In another clip, the quarterback was seen throwing an interception to Carson Schwesinger in the end zone.

Nevertheless, Dillon Gabriel could secure the backup position for the upcoming season amid reports of Kenny Pickett possibly getting cut ahead of the season, which would leave Joe Flacco in a favorable position to emerge as QB1.

However, he would face some tough competition from Shedeur Sanders. It will be interesting to see who emerges on top in this battle of the rookies.

