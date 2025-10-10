"This dude is out," "Team's falling apart": NFL fans react to A. J. Brown's comments on meeting with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles lost for a second consecutive week after a 34-17 loss against the New York Giants on Thursday. Following the loss, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown talked about meeting with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.Earlier this week, reports emerged of Brown having a meeting with Hurts and Barkley after their first loss of the season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.When Brown was asked about it after Thursday's game, he denied meeting the duo. However, when a reporter said Barkley confirmed their meeting, Brown told the reporter to ask them instead.Fans reacted to Browns' comments on their meeting.&quot;This dude is out.&quot;Amir @SaquonMVPLINKThis dude is out&quot;Teams falling apart.&quot;Sam @PolesIsNotHimLINKTeams falling apart&quot;Please trade A.J. Brown so he stops wasting his entire career on run-heavy teams with no QB. This guy is generational but most people don't know it.&quot;it's Jasmin @itsJasmin49LINKPlease trade A.J. Brown so he stops wasting his entire career on run-heavy teams with no QB. This guy is generational but most people don't know it.&quot;You’re still trying to find your identity one season removed from a Super Bowl?&quot;Burgan @itsburganLINKYou’re still trying to find your identity one season removed from a Super Bowl?&quot;As a giants fan this is great. That locker room is a cluster. Couldn’t have happened to a better team.&quot;Thops @thops7LINKAs a giants fan this is great. That locker room is a cluster. Couldn’t have happened to a better team.Brown is one of the Eagles players who is reportedly frustrated with the team's inclination towards the running game this season. His meeting with Hurts and Barkley was reportedly about the team's controversial &quot;Tush Push&quot; scheme that has disrupted their passing game.