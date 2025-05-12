"This is embarrassing" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter dancing at Jaguars rookie camp

Travis Hunter has a lot of expectations on him ahead of his debut campaign in the NFL. The former Colorado two-way star ended up going with the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hunter is currently in the middle of his rookie minicamp with the team.

On social media, a clip of Travis Hunter from the Jaguars' minicamp is going viral. He is seen enjoying his time at training, busting out some dance moves with the other rookies at camp. In the middle of participating in various drills, Hunter's energetic personality has caught the attention of many.

However, fans were not very supportive of Travis Hunter making merry at rookie minicamp. They took to social media to criticize the two-way star of dancing instead of developing his skills.

"This is embarrassing," one fan commented.

"All that dance to get 6 wins," another fan stated.

"A bunch of emoters. Not a serious team," this fan wrote.

More fans criticised Hunter, claiming that he was not serious about playing football.

"They are like cheerleaders not ball players," another fan said.

"Won't be much dancing if they dnt win games," this fan wrote.

"We so cooked wtf is going on, one fan commented.

Last season, Hunter helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He ended his final collegiate season by winning the Heisman Trophy and establishing himself as the best college football player of the season.

Hunter is expected to make an immediate impact for the Jaguars this upcoming season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the two-way star might end up being a top-three prospect for both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year award in the league.

"Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter will finish in the top three of voting for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. I want to say he'll win both, but that seems like a long shot even for him," Graziano wrote.

Travis Hunter exudes confidence ahead of his debut campaign with the Jaguars

The 2024 Heisman winner is confident about making an impact for his team this upcoming season. At the rookie minicamp, Travis Hunter talked about the expectations the Jaguars have for him and how he is ready to do whatever it takes to live up to those expectations.

"The organization expects a lot out of me. They expect me to come out here and play right away. I'm going to do whatever it takes for me to play right away....I'm definitely ready. We're going to take our time with it and get better each day."

Hunter is yet to sign his rookie contract with the Jaguars. However, he is projected to end up finalizing a four-year deal worth up to $46.5 million. Head coach Liam Coen stated that they will start adding defensive reps for the two-way star at camp next week.

