"This is what he gets for betraying Detroit": NFL fans brutally roast Ben Johnson as Bears suffer humiliating loss to Lions 

Ben Johnson's homecoming to Detroit turned into a nightmare, and NFL fans are having a field day on X. The Chicago Bears head coach was greeted with brutal chants to start and a merciless scoreboard to end his return as the Detroit Lions hammered the Bears 52-21 on Sunday.
Johnson is off to a 0-2 start to the 2025 NFL season. Caleb Williams and Co. showed some early life, cutting the deficit to a single score late in the first half, but any hope of a momentum swing vanished quickly.
For many in Detroit, this game was personal. Johnson had been Dan Campbell’s offensive architect, building one of the NFL’s most explosive attacks before bolting for the Bears’ head coaching gig. Fans clearly haven’t forgiven him.
“This is what Ben Johnson gets for betraying Detroit,” one fan posted on X.
Another said, "When does the Ben Johnson era in CHI begin?"
One X user tweeted, "Ben Johnson was the problem lmao."
Another tweeted, "Get out of our house Ben Johnson."
One fan wrote, "Ben Johnson gonna cry on the bus ride home."
"Can we stop with how great Ben johnson is," commented another.
Johnson left Motown for a bigger role, but the Lions delivered the bigger statement on Sunday.
Jared Goff stars as Lions hand tough loss to Ben Johnson
Lions quarterback Jared Goff lit as Dan Campbell led team defeared Bears on Sunday night. The veteran quarterback completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns, with a perfect passer rating before finishing at 156.0.
Detroit’s ground game joined the party with 177 rushing yards. Jahmyr Gibbs racked up 94 yards while David Montgomery added 57. Amon-Ra St. Brown seemed unstoppable, registering nine catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns. It was the ultimate bounce-back after last week’s loss against the Green Bay Packers.
