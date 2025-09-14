"This is what he gets for betraying Detroit": NFL fans brutally roast Ben Johnson as Bears suffer humiliating loss to Lions 

Ben Johnson's homecoming to Detroit turned into a nightmare, and NFL fans are having a field day on X. The Chicago Bears head coach was greeted with brutal chants to start and a merciless scoreboard to end his return as the Detroit Lions hammered the Bears 52-21 on Sunday.

Ad

Johnson is off to a 0-2 start to the 2025 NFL season. Caleb Williams and Co. showed some early life, cutting the deficit to a single score late in the first half, but any hope of a momentum swing vanished quickly.

For many in Detroit, this game was personal. Johnson had been Dan Campbell’s offensive architect, building one of the NFL’s most explosive attacks before bolting for the Bears’ head coaching gig. Fans clearly haven’t forgiven him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This is what Ben Johnson gets for betraying Detroit,” one fan posted on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Warlugtv - Pokewars @WarlugTv This is what Ben Johnson gets for betraying Detroit

Ad

Another said, "When does the Ben Johnson era in CHI begin?"

Eric in the Southside @oneonefiveUSA When does the Ben Johnson era in CHI begin? #BearDown

Ad

One X user tweeted, "Ben Johnson was the problem lmao."

matthew 🏳️ @7seven7s @NFL @Lions Ben Johnson was the problem lmao

Ad

Another tweeted, "Get out of our house Ben Johnson."

el ❤️‍🔥 @ella1492362 yea get out of our house ben johnson’s

Ad

One fan wrote, "Ben Johnson gonna cry on the bus ride home."

JDot @JustinHicks10 Ben Johnson gonna cry on the bus ride home.

Ad

"Can we stop with how great Ben johnson is," commented another.

Mr. B. @jeball7 Can we stop with how great Ben johnson is

Ad

Johnson left Motown for a bigger role, but the Lions delivered the bigger statement on Sunday.

Also read: "Ben Johnson is going to end up quitting": NFL fans react as Bears HC snaps at reporter over repeated question on late kickoff error vs. Vikings

Jared Goff stars as Lions hand tough loss to Ben Johnson

Lions quarterback Jared Goff lit as Dan Campbell led team defeared Bears on Sunday night. The veteran quarterback completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns, with a perfect passer rating before finishing at 156.0.

Ad

Detroit’s ground game joined the party with 177 rushing yards. Jahmyr Gibbs racked up 94 yards while David Montgomery added 57. Amon-Ra St. Brown seemed unstoppable, registering nine catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns. It was the ultimate bounce-back after last week’s loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Also read: "Stylistically not perfect": Colin Cowherd shares true feelings on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson marriage's future after Bears QB's impressive outing

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.