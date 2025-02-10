Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs weren't able to pull off NFL history and three-peat as Super Bowl Champions on Sunday. They couldn't find their footing in the first half, leading to a huge deficit.

After the game, videos of Kelce walking off the field with the confetti raining down onto the field for the Philadelphia Eagles' celebration were posted on X. Another video of the Chiefs tight end sitting on the field looking upset also circulated on the social media platform.

Fans who were rooting against Kansas City and aren't fans of the TE were relentless with their comments. Some said that losing the 2025 Super Bowl will "humble" Kelce even though this isn't his first loss in the big game.

"Maybe this loss will humble his arrogance," a fan said.

"talking all that smoke what an a** clown," another fan wrote.

NFL fans also didn't waste time using Taylor Swift references to troll Kelce. The common thought was that three-time Super Bowl champion should "Shake it off" was shared. Another fan joked that the Chiefs' performance was just as bad as the new graphics FOX debuted during the Super Bowl.

"You know what they say Just shake it off shake it off," a fan wrote.

"Shake it off buddy. No need for teardrops on your guitar," another fan wrote.

"The Chiefs managed to somehow look worse than the new FOX scoreboard tonight," one fan tweeted.

Amid all of the criticism and those who trolled Kelce, there was also some love for him. Some questioned if he would retire after losing the big game while others said that if he did, he would still go down as one of the best TEs to play the game.

"I know he catches a lot of hate but I love TK. Fierce competitor, arguably the greatest TE of all time. If he ain’t back next season, it was a damn pleasure watching him ball out every week," one fan commented.

"He's not gonna want to go out like this. No way does he retire now," another fan wrote.

"The other element to the game. It was a great season. Heartbreaking ending but no shame," a fan said.

Travis Kelce said Chiefs offense 'didn't take advantage of play calling'

After the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday, Travis Kelce spoke to reporters in the locker room. He noted that the Chiefs haven't played that poorly through the 2024 NFL season and gave credit to the Eagles for the way they played.

Kelce said that the Kansas City Chiefs offense was behind on all phases of the ball and didn't do enough to execute the plays that were called.

"We haven't played that bad all year," Kelce said, via Washington Post's Sam Fortier. "Hats off to the Eagles, they got after us, all three phases. Couldn’t get it going offensively. Turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense. Dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play calls and executing.”

It remains to be seen if the Chiefs TE decides to call it a career this offseason.

