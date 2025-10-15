"This makes ZERO sense": Emmanuel Acho blasts Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus for defensive chaos vs. Panthers

Matt Eberflus and his defense system for the Cowboys has Emmanuel Acho seeing red after its collapse against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Following their 30-27 loss, the former NFL linebacker took to X to absolutely torch the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for what he called “chaotic and senseless” defensive schemes.“The @dallascowboys tape is literally giving me a headache. This makes ZERO sense schematically!” Acho tweeted. “Who is coaching this? Why are they coaching this? Who is designing this? This is why they gave up 216 rushing yards.”Acho then broke down the play that perfectly captured the Cowboys’ dysfunction. He highlighted a total communication breakdown between linebackers, pointing out how “number 50 is trying to push 59 to the right” even though their gap responsibilities should’ve been reversed.“Who in the hell has the B gap?” Acho said while analyzing the film. He added that the Cowboys’ alignment, communication, and execution were all off.“The safety’s out of there, 50’s sprinting into the A gap, and 59 is stuck. the whole defense is in the wrong place,” Acho stated.The Dallas Cowboys surrendered over 200 rushing yards, and Eberflus’ system is under heavy fire.Also read: “He has no more excuses for hiring Matt Eberflus”: NFL fans react as Jerry Jones ditches media after Cowboys' 30-27 loss to PanthersJerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer give verdict on Matt Eberflus' fateJerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer are standing by Matt Eberflus, at least for now. After the Cowboys’ defense fell apart again in their latest loss, both men addressed the growing noise around the struggling defensive coordinator’s future in Dallas.Schottenheimer came to Eberflus’ defense during his Monday presser, saying he’s been in that position before.“I’ve been where people are calling you out and saying you don’t know how to coach,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic. “Matt Eberflus is a damn good football coach. We just have to perform better.”Jones echoed that sentiment but hinted at deeper issues within the team’s defensive unit.“That’s who I want in the foxhole with me,” Jones said. “It’s a lot of little things we can’t get right.”Nick Harris @NickHarrisFWSTLINKCowboys owner Jerry Jones on DC Matt Eberflus on @1053thefan: “That’s who I want in the foxhole with me…I still feel as strongly as I did the day I brought him in here. The things we’re dealing with here are not one, two major things. It’s a lot of little things we can’t getThose “little things” have turned into major headaches for Dallas. Missed assignments, poor communication, and blown coverages have made Eberflus’ seat in Dallas dangerously warm.Also read: Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones makes his feelings known on Matt Eberflus' future amid calls to fire DC