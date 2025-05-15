"This is a murderer's row"- Giants insider foresees brutal 2025 schedule testing Brian Daboll’s job security

The New York Giants arguably have one of the hardest schedules for the 2025 campaign. Last season, they finished with a disappointing 3-14 campaign, raising questions about head coach Brian Daboll's future with the franchise. However, the upcoming season is an opportunity for Daboll to prove his worth to the fans.

After the Giants released their schedule, insider Connor Hughes came forward to break down the games that they will play. He called their schedule a 'murderous row,' highlighting the tough road to playoff contention.

"When you look at what awaits this team in 2025 with the schedule officially released. Oh my, Oh my. Because this is a murderous row...specifically with those first nine games. It is juggernaut after juggernaut....I genuinely believe that (co-owner) John Mara's patience with Brian Daboll is truly going to be tested to begin this season. I don't see how many wins they have in these first two months."

Connor Hughes believes that, given the difficulty of the schedule, Brian Daboll and his team might end up with a losing record after the first nine games. This will put Daboll in the hot seat, putting his job in jeopardy.

The Giants begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Commanders. They then take on the Cowboys in Week 2 before facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 3. They are also scheduled to take on Super Bowl LIX champ, the Eagles, in Week 6.

Ex-Chiefs QB believes Brian Daboll's job with the Giants depends on his 2025 performance

Daboll and his team made several changes this offseason after the disappointing 2024 campaign. They brought in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston at quarterback while drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round. With a revamped roster, the expectations are high for Daboll.

On Monday, ex-Chiefs QB Chase Daniel talked about how Daboll will be fighting for his job this season. He stated that if Russell Wilson fails to deliver, Daboll might lose his job.

"The safest way for Brian Daboll to keep his job is to have some success with Jaxson Dart and instill hope in that fanbase, some hope in that organization," Daniel said on The Facility. They're gonna have a good defense....

"If (Russell Wilson) doesn't turn the football over, it's going to be hard for him to lose his job. If you win eight nine games with Russell Wilson and you don't make the playoffs, you're getting fired, every one of you."

The New York Giants last made the playoffs during the 2022 season. It will be interesting to see if Daboll can help the team become a serious Super Bowl contender in his fourth stint as the head coach.

