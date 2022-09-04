"This is not ok" - Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi calls out publications for running fake news about her

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi spoke out against some media outlets this weekend. On her official Twitter account on Friday afternoon, she posted a photo of two screenshots from different news publications.

The top headline claimed that Randi Mahomes had to fight for her life after battling a disease. It doesn't give much information on what type of disease the story alleges she suffered from.

The bottom headline said that Patrick Mahomes shared an 'emotional message of gratitude from his mother'. Across the photo, she wrote "What will the media makeup next," and then added in her caption that it was 'fake news'. She also encouraged her followers not to believe everything they read.

"This is not ok media.. fake news..don’t believe what you read."

Randi Mahomes @tootgail This is not ok media.. fake news.. 🤦🏻‍♀️ don’t believe what you read. This is not ok media.. fake news.. 🤦🏻‍♀️ don’t believe what you read. https://t.co/YdYDyJodKU

A day before this, she tweeted that she typed her own name into Google and found out information about herself that she didn't know herself. This included her age and health as well as information about her family.

It was then that she apparently decided to call out the publications for the false information regarding her and her family that had been published.

Randi Mahomes @tootgail I use to think if i wanted an answer to anything I’d just google it..well i just googled myself & wow i learned so much about me I did not know. Starting with my age, my health, and my family.🤦🏻‍♀️ I use to think if i wanted an answer to anything I’d just google it..well i just googled myself & wow i learned so much about me I did not know. Starting with my age, my health, and my family.🤦🏻‍♀️

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has said in the past that there has been inaccurate information posted about his family. Now, things seem to have gone to another level and gotten the attention of his mother, who is trying to put a stop to it.

Who are Patrick Mahomes' parents?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the oldest child of Patrick Mahomes Sr. and Randi Mahomes. He has a younger brother Jackson, who is well-known for his social media presence, and a younger sister named Mia.

His father played professional baseball from 1992 until 2003. He was a right-handed pitcher who made his Major League debut for the Minnesota Twins in 1992 and played there for four seasons.

He then spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as the Yokohama Baystars in Japan. He retired from Major League Baseball in 2003.

Minor League Baseball @MiLB



atmilb.com/2YNn7mf Before Patrick Mahomes II was racking up honors in the NFL, Pat Mahomes Sr. was a top prospect who pitched his way through 22 years of pro ball. Before Patrick Mahomes II was racking up honors in the NFL, Pat Mahomes Sr. was a top prospect who pitched his way through 22 years of pro ball.➡️ atmilb.com/2YNn7mf https://t.co/iY3AbHaA0g

When it comes to his mother Randi, there isn't much accurate information about her. According to the recent social media post she made, some of the information floating in the cyberspace related to her may not be correct.

Randi does appear to be an event organizer in Texas. She is a regular at the Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting her oldest son and often shares photos of the games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat