"This wasn’t the SB….stay focused": NFL fans react to Wan’Dale Robinson's fiery message after 34-17 win over Eagles

Wan'Dale Robinson posted a cryptic message following the win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. The wide receiver dropped his second-best performance this season to lead the New York Giants to a 34-17 win over the reigning Super Bowl champions.&quot;Heard everything yall had to say…,&quot; Robinson wrote.Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the Giants' WR's post.&quot;Journey ain’t over, this wasn’t the SB….stay focused young blood, we need you. This team needs you. Keep doing you, much love my guy, keep grinding. For real, listen to leadership, set the example and lead the way. We know you true blood. LFG, come on!&quot; one fan said.Mike @DieHardxBigBlueLINK@wanda1erobinson Journey ain’t over, this wasn’t the SB….stay focused young blood, we need you. This team needs you. Keep doing you, much love my guy, keep grinding. For real, listen to leadership, set the example and lead the way. We know you true blood. LFG, come on!&quot;Just keep it going bro. Yes it was a great win and it was electric to watch but we need to keep up with this level of play. Dropping the game to that saints is still a real bummer. Feels like we should be competing for the division,&quot; another fan said.Slightly (anxious) Knick Fan @SlightlyKnicksLINK@wanda1erobinson Just keep it going bro. Yes it was a great win and it was electric to watch but we need to keep up with this level of play. Dropping the game to that saints is still a real bummer. Feels like we should be competing for the division.&quot;Great game. Thank you for beating the eagles!! We hate them…lol. Have a great season. Dan,&quot; a fan said.Grateful Dan @GratefulDanNJLINK@wanda1erobinson Great game. Thank you for beating the eagles!! We hate them…lol. Have a great season. DanMore fans joined in to heap praise on Wan'Dale Robinson.&quot;that touchdown 🔥🔥 made em trip,&quot; one fan said.Carly @carlymerskyLINK@wanda1erobinson that touchdown 🔥🔥 made em trip&quot;We will shut up! You shut us right up. Great game #17!!! You played amazing sir!!!&quot; another fan said.Gerard Chambers @gerardcneuroLINK@wanda1erobinson We will shut up! You shut us right up. Great game #17!!! You played amazing sir!!!Some users hit back at the wide receiver and argued that he played against a weaker Eagles unit.Tush Pushers @LifeTooShort420LINK@wanda1erobinson Bro played against Adoree and ringo and think he did somethingJoe 🦅 @JoexorLINK@wanda1erobinson Congrats on cooking 2 backup CBs and a rookie safety who was already one of the worst pass defenders in the league. We're all very impressed.Wan'Dale Robinson caught six passes for 84 yards and one touchdown against the Eagles. He caught a pass from Jaxson Dart in the tenth minute for a 35-yard TD to put the Giants 13-3 up. The Eagles fought back to make it 17-13 in the second quarter, but were outplayed by New York in the second half.Cam Skattebo and Wan'Dale Robinson run riots in New YorkRookie running back Cam Skattebo had his way with the Eagles' defense, recording 19 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns. He and Wan'Dale Robinson were the keys as the Giants outgained Philadelphia in total yards, putting 34 on the board.The Giants were 0-3 at the start of the season but won two in the last three games to make it 2-4. They will be on the road for the Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 19.