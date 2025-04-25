"This is the worst move I've ever seen" - NFL fans react to Giants drafting Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart saw his name called earlier than the projected top-three pick, Shedeur Sanders. The 2024 First-Team All-SEC was picked by the New York Giants with the 25th overall pick.

They traded up from the second round with the Houston Texans by giving up the 34th pick, a 2025 third-round pick, and a future sixth-round pick to get Dart. The Ole Miss star going before Shedeur Sanders was a surprise for many.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions on the Giants' drafting Dart as their quarterback pick. Some felt that this was a bad move made by the team.

"This is the worst move i've ever seen MY GOD," one fan commented.

"Lmao worst pick of the night," another fan said.

"L move by the Giants. Absolutely NOBODY was taking Jaxson Dart," this fan wrote.

Others were excited to see the Ole Miss star getting his name called in the first round.

"Great pick! Much better choice than Shedeur," this fan said.

"Love this. This is probably how they wanted this draft to go," another fan wrote.

"This is the right pick," one fan commented.

Jaxson Dart's draft stock has been on the rise since his performance at the Combine. Experts and analysts projected him as the third-best quarterback in the class behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. However, doubts started forming regarding Dart as a first-rounder after his decision not to attend the draft event in Green Bay.

The quarterback spent three seasons as the starting quarterback of the Rebels. Last season, he helped Lane Kiffin's team to a 10-3 campaign and a bowl game victory while passing for 4,270 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Ex-NFL quarterback calls Jaxson Dart to the Giants a 'steal'

Retired Super Bowl champion Chase Daniel shared a clip on X talking about the Giants trading up to get the Ole Miss quarterback. He dubbed Dart as one of the 'steals of the draft.'

Daniel also said that Dart will get the opportunity to learn the game alongside veteran Russel Wilson, but expects the rookie to become the potential starter for the team.

"I love this pick," Daniel said. "I've studied Jaxson Dart. Look, I think this is gonna be one of the steals of the draft. I think he has it all. ... I think for the New York Giants, for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen to save their jobs, Jaxson Dart has to be the Day 1 starter.

"He has to play well. You might run with Russ for a little bit. ... But if you're picking him at number one, if he's ready to play (and) you play him from day one, I think he can be the steal of the darft."

Before the draft, the Giants revamped their quarterback room by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to short-term contracts. With Dart now in the mix, it will be interesting to see if he gets time as the QB1 during his rookie campaign.

