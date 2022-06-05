“Those guys suck” - NFL analyst claims Tom Brady will be tortured at FOX

This time next year, Tom Brady could be done with football and on deck to call games for FOX. While plenty are eager to see his debut, the quarterback still has unfinished business with the game on the field. One NFL analyst thinks the quarterback is simply waiting for the cliff to claim him before he hangs it up.

If not, he could be "tormented" in his next job. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio spoke about the quarterback's thought process heading into the transition:

“You got to be all-in, and he's right. You can't start training for the marathon two weeks before the marathon begins. And it really makes you wonder about next year. He's got that $37.5 million-dollar bird in the hand with FOX whenever he wants to start working there..."

He later continued on, getting into the core point:

"And this could be the last year, next year could be the last year, who knows how much longer he'll go. But I think, as long as he thinks he has a reasonable shot at adding to his Hall of Super Bowl championships, he will, at least, consider the possibility."

He went on to say that it would be a nightmare if Brady felt he could outplay the guys he's watching:

"Because the one thing he wants to avoid, and he said this and now that he's going to actually be calling games, it's going to torment him even more. It's not like he can disappear and wall himself off from football for a year or two. He never wants to watch a game and think, 'Those guys suck. I can do better than they are.'"

He continued his point, calling the situation full of potential torment:

"So that with him going to FOX is an added element in his mindset as to 'how much do I want to put myself through this potential torment that I'm watching these guys play when I know I could put the helmet on and go out there right now and be better than those stiffs.'”

Tom Brady's eventful 2022 offseason

One could argue that, in the last six months, No. 12 has had more career developments than in the previous roughly 45 years of life. In January, Brady was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In February, he was retired and rumored to be working toward owning part of the Miami Dolphins.

In March, the quarterback was back with the Buccaneers. By May, the quarterback had chosen his post-football career in landing with FOX. Will the quarterback follow through on this aspiration and stick around for the contracted full decade after his NFL career ends?

Either way, many think the quarterback is finally arriving at the end of a football career that has gone five years longer than the typical retirement age for NFL quarterbacks. Of course, Brady has spurned that feeling for so long that any outcome seems possible at the end of 2022.

