TikTok duo float Tom Brady theory on Hailee Steinfeld x Josh Allen rumors – “QBs have always been celebs”

Tom Brady has not only been an influential name in the world of NFL, but he is also a ladies' man.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and future Hall of Famer made an unforgettable mark in the world of sports. However, one cannot forget that his charming looks and "kind eyes" make him a desirable man, according to many women.

The former New England Patriots quarterback had dated many popular women from Hollywood, but two stand out among them. First, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his eldest son, Bridget Moynahan, and second, the former Victoria's Secret Angel and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Both women are high achievers in their fields, Moynahan being an A-list actress who worked in shows like "Sex and the City," and "Blue Bloods", and Bündchen appearing on over 1,200 magazine covers and being one of the highest-paid models. Hence, fans can agree that Brady's women were as accomplished as he was.

This was something that was brought to attention by a TikTok duo who were discussing the dating rumors between Buffalo QB, Josh Allen, and Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld.

They were of the opinion that it was TB12 who started the trend of dating highly popular celebrities. One of them said:

"Quarterbacks have always obviously been like celebrities in their own right. But attached to a really big name celeb it didn't happen as often Tom Brady.

"Like the era of the mega famous quarterbacks has happened more recently...Tom Brady started dating Gisele and everyone's like, 'woah! wait, we could do this?'"

While the theory sounds interesting, many fans did not agree with it as there were players in the league who were dating singers, actresses and rappers.

How did the Tom Brady rumor affect Allen-Steinfeld dating rumors?

Even though the theory holds no solid ground, it is interesting to note that Josh Allen has become a mega-famous quarterback in the league who was spotted with one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood.

They were spotted at a sushi bar in New York. The two looked comfortable with each other as Allen draped his arm around her and they sat close to each other. From then on, fans started speculating more about their relationship.

Allen and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, went on their separate ways after it was revealed that she had unfollowed the star QB. The QB then went on to remove his ex-girlfriend from his Instagram account. Neither of the individuals came forward to talk about their breakup.

