The Arizona Cardinals shocked the NFL world this week when they released veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins has been a member of the Cardinals for the past three seasons and there was a lot of chatter about him being moved via trade.

As the offseason went on, it seemed less and less likely that the team would facilitate a trade. They finally released him on May 26.

Following his release, there have been teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and a few other contenders that are expected to pursue the now-free agent.

Famous TikTok sports content creator, thedrewallen_ gave his prediction on TikTok on where he thinks Hopkins will land in free agency. He sees Hopkins joining a Super Bowl contender in the AFC:

"Holy smokes, the Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins. This is massive, this is huge, this might be one of the biggest moves of this entire offseason.

"And now this continues to question where DeAndre Hopkins is gonna go. I fell like he's gotta be going to a contender or somebody that really needs a wide receiver. So DeAndre Hopkins is gonna be a Kansas City Chief!"

Why did DeAndre Hopkins get released?

Hopkins during New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

It was a surprise to many that DeAndre Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins was released for a few reasons. He was a salary cap causality and the Cardinals will save $7.39 million in cap space this season while taking on $22.6 million in dead cap.

Arizona held out as long as it could but couldn’t trade Hopkins’ contract. Now he hits the open market. It’s not a post-June 1 cut, so the #Cardinals clear $7,388,890 in 2023 cap space — eating all $22.6M in dead money now — and DeAndre Hopkins will be off the books in 2024.Arizona held out as long as it could but couldn’t trade Hopkins’ contract. Now he hits the open market. It’s not a post-June 1 cut, so the #Cardinals clear $7,388,890 in 2023 cap space — eating all $22.6M in dead money now — and DeAndre Hopkins will be off the books in 2024. Arizona held out as long as it could but couldn’t trade Hopkins’ contract. Now he hits the open market.

Hopkins is also getting older. He will be 31 years old at the beginning of the 2023 season. With age comes health issues. Hopkins hasn't played a full season the past two seasons due to injuries and being suspended for PED use.

The Cardinals seem to be rebuilding and could be looking to release aging veterans as they head in the direction of a younger, cheaper roster.

His former quarterback Kyler Murray said he was thankful to have played with Hopkins.

How many career fumbles does Hopkins have?

Hopkins during New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Hopkins has 12 career fumbles and has lost eight of them. In 10 seasons, he only averages 1.2 fumbles per season, as he's been a good ball carrier and protector.

Hopkins has had three seasons of not recording a single fumble. His career-high was three fumbles during the 2020 season. In the past two seasons, he's only fumbled the ball twice.

Hopkins will have a lot of interest from teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and many others.

Who do you think DeAndre Hopkins will sign with?

