According to her followers, Alix Earle all but confirmed her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios this week. However, Berrios' recent 'appearances' in her videos haven't kept the internet trolls away.

Earle shared a few snaps of her ordering a lot of food for herself and another person, hinted to be Berrios. The food Earle didn't consume received negative attention from followers. They weren't happy with Earle wasting all the food that she ordered.

While the TikTok influencer filmed the food she ate and didn't, Earlie does not mention throwing it away.

As per the 22-year-old, they ended up ordering food from Applebees and 7/11 all at once:

"This is why you're not allowed to let me place the food order after going out. There was two of us, and I think I ordered for like 45 people. We also got stuff from Applebees and 7/11."

While holding the food, she added:

"This is so heavy and disgusting."

As the food was too much for Earle, one can also see a hand (which many believe belonged to Braxton Berrios) reach out and steady Earle's pile.

A lot of followers seemed disappointed, wondering why would she even choose to buy so much food. Others pointed out that a lot of it wasn't even touched, and the whole spread must have been expensive.

A few users ended up supporting the TikTok star, pointing out that it was her money, her food and she did not speak about throwing the food away. There was also some focus on Berrios' hands, with people finding it cute that he helped her film the video.

Alix Earle's followers are confident that she and Braxton Berrios are an item

After a few weeks of rumors and speculation, many of Earle's followers think she has confirmed her romance with Braxton Berrios.

Of course, Earle teased the rumors in a new TikTok video. She was embracing a man in bed, whose face remained covered for now.

However, whatever is going on is in its early stages:

"We're not even "'dating" but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha."

The two have been spotted partying in Miami and also together at a restaurant.

We will see if there are to be more appearances from Berrios on Alix Earle's social media, and if they choose to reveal to fans more about the nature of their relationship.

