While fans and analysts cannot get enough of Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, has worn out her welcome with a lot of fans. However, at least one TikTok star is on her side.

Posting on the platform, Bridiogo defended Brittany Mahomes, explaining her occasionally controversial behavior. Here's what she said:

“She’s gotten a lot of hate in the media for doing some questionable things like pouring some champagne on people, and I’m not even gonna talk about the rest, because if you Google her name, I’m pretty sure that’s all that comes up. None of us can even imagine how hard it is to be a public figure or the wife of the best quarterback of all time."

She continued, not completely letting her off the hook, but still cutting her a lot of slack:

"She’s also super young. And yes, I do stand by the belief that if you’re a public figure, you’ve gotta be accountable for your actions. Especially the ones done in public. But think about all the things you’ve said and done. The fact that she’s getting this much hate for this is so unfair.”

What happens if you Google "Brittany Mahomes/Matthews"?

Brittany and Patrick at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony - Red Carpet

Bridiogo surmised that only negativity shows up if you Google Brittany's name. In reality, a search for "Brittany Matthews" doesn't turn up a lot of negativity.

Most of the results on the first page are her social media profiles, and at the time of writing, stories about the couple listing their new home.

If you search for "Brittany Mahomes," you get a similar result, with the majority of the results pulling up social media or "about" articles.

That said, a search for "Patrick Mahomes' wife" pulls up several high-ranking results of controversies surrounding the spouse of the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

It is also undeniable that Brittany Mahomes gets a lot of negativity every time she posts on social media.

What's going on with Jackson Mahomes?

Chiefs QB's brother at Kansas City Victory Parade

Patrick Mahomes' brother, however, is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jackson is under indictment for three accounts of sexual battery and another misdemeanor battery, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

All in all, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has his hands full with more than just a Lombardi Trophy and another Super Bowl ring.

