TikTok star Peighton Tubre declares verdict for Dak Prescott and Cowboys ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Like every other year of the era, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 are dividing fanbases ahead of the season. Some believe the team will hit the same wall they've been hitting for almost 30 years. Others believe that last season's vanquishment of Tom Brady was only the beginning.

Taking to Tik Tok, social media star Peighton Tubre spoke with dancing in what is rapidly becoming a separate dialect from English. In the post, she pasted a message from Cowboys haters and danced in their faces. Here was the message:

"Cowboys aren't going to the Super Bowl this year."

While professing her affinity for the Cowboys, she also had hints in the background revealing at least a modicum of interest in other teams or players. On the wall behind her were Rob Gronkowski, Justin Jefferson, DK Metcalf, Patrick Mahomes, and Alvin Kamara jerseys.

Of course, many influencers have a main team and simply have loads of general sports memorabilia as a result of sponsoring deals. Still, the collection of jerseys have left fans confused, with many wondering where her true loyalty lies.

Dak Prescott gearing up for make-or-break season

No. 4 at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

The quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys started his career off hot in relief of Tony Romo. However, over the last few years, the quarterback has cooled off. Injuries and interception totals have risen. Now, with the quarterback entering the last essentially guaranteed deal on his contract, what happens in 2023 will play a big role in shaping his future with the team.

But from 2016-2021, he had the 5th lowest interception rate in the *entire league.*



Talked about why I think Dak is clearly a top ten guy on today's QB draft: Yes, Dak Prescott threw too many interceptions last year.But from 2016-2021, he had the 5th lowest interception rate in the *entire league.*Talked about why I think Dak is clearly a top ten guy on today's QB draft: apple.co/2RV6YWp Yes, Dak Prescott threw too many interceptions last year.But from 2016-2021, he had the 5th lowest interception rate in the *entire league.*Talked about why I think Dak is clearly a top ten guy on today's QB draft: apple.co/2RV6YWp https://t.co/4y6hsy8VrA

When does Dak Prescott's contract end?

No. 4 at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Cowboys quarterback's contract runs until the end of the 2024 season. While he technically has another year beyond this year, most successful quarterbacks don't wait until the last moment to get signed. Stars in other positions get 11th hour deals quite often, but quarterbacks are usually treated with rubber gloves.

Still, there is a scenario in which the quarterback could be out in 2024 if this season goes off the rails, according to Spotrac. Basically, the team will be able to save money by getting rid of him starting with that season. Of course, if they'd still like to keep him for a cheap deal, franchise tags could elongate Prescott's employment for years beyond 2024.

Will Dak Prescott earn a massive new deal this season or will he find himself submitting resumes to other teams?

