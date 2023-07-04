TikTok personality Peighton Tubre named Dallas Cowboys defensive end Osa Odighizuwa as one of her breakout players for the 2023 NFL season.

She said in one of her recent videos:

“A little background on Osa, he’s only 24 years old. In his second year, Osa had five sacks, seven quarterback hits, and 38 total pressures…This guy has some serious upside.”

The former UCLA standout has improved his numbers from 2021 to 2022. He had 36 total tackles (six for losses) and 11 quarterback hits in his rookie season.

A year later, he had 43 tackles (eight for losses) while lessening his missed tackles from seven to one. Odighizuwa started all 17 regular season games for the Cowboys last season.

Tubre revealed what could be Odighizuwa’s secret to playing better:

“Before being drafted by the Cowboys, he was the top-ranked high school heavyweight wrestler in the nation. And it shows in his highlights. The use of his hands, footwork, his sense of balance.”

Odighizuwa had a 91-match winning streak in his last two years of high school wrestling.

Meanwhile, Tubre continued by citing an excellent play Osa did against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

“Notice how in this play, he recognizes that this is a run. He slants to the right, he dips the shoulder, and then he just blows this play up. The use of his hands goes so underappreciated. Also, can we just talk about how low he gets.”

Odighizuwa, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, and DeMarcus Lawrence were all part of the defense that ranked fifth in points allowed (20.1) per game last season.

Who is Peighton Tubre?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Peighton Tubre has been a Digital Media Strategist for FanUp, Inc. since March 2021. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Louisiana State University in 2022 and studied at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.

The filmmaker/video effects artist has over 513,000 followers and 26.7 million likes on TikTok. Tubre also has over 70,900 Instagram followers and over 114,000 YouTube subscribers.

Tubre became famous for her football-themed videos like NFL Savage Moments and Amazing Catches in Football. She also asked Brett Favre some NFL trivia questions in a June 2022 video.

Peighton Tubre’s media kit revealed that Thrillist voted her a Top Five NFL TikTok Account. She has also done sponsored work for Amazon, Draft Kings, DirecTV, Sirius XM, Aflac, DoorDash, Wendy’s, MGM Resorts, Copper Fit, Coca-Cola, and EA Sports.

