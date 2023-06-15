Baby Gronk's hype remain high as the offseason goes on, and since his goal (and his father's goal, obviously) is to make it to the NFL, he's already being talked about as a possible prospect.

There are two things you can never stop on the internet. The first one is a bad take and the second one are TikToks. When these two things merge, well, you already know what's coming your way.

A TikToker named Henry De Tolla, who has over 139k followers and post most of his videos about sports, listed the reasons why he doesn't think that the newest internet's superstar is going to make it to the NFL:

"Baby Gronk might be screwed. Baby Gronk’s dad is only 5’8, meaning that Baby Gronk will only grow to 5’8, the same height as his girlfriend Livyy Dunne. There have only been six NFL players who have been 5’6 or shorter, meaning the odds aren't in his favor. If he doesn't make it to the NFL, at least he's already made $100,000, and he's on track to become a millionaire."

Now mind you - it's not even about whether his take is valid or not. What's lost in this whole discussion is that he's just 10 years old. He's just a kid who shouldn't live under the expectations of becoming an NFL star due to his father's questionable actions.

Who is the father of Baby Gronk?

His name is Jake San Miguel, and he's a former high school football player who's 35 years old. He's taking his son around the country to visit schools and interact with some personalities of the football world.

The kid's real name is Madden San Miguel. He earned the nickname from his parents, as he weighs 20 pounds more than all the kids in his grade.

Is the kid related to Rob Gronkowski?

There are no relations between the former tight and the internet superstar - the nickname was earned solely due to his physique.

Gronkowski, by his part, doesn't look like the kind of guy that would appreciate any kind of friendship with the family due to the father's demeanor.

