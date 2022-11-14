Just a couple of weeks ago, Tom Brady was in crisis with results spiralling amid his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

He and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had fallen to 3-5 - the first such instance of Brady being two games below 0.500 in his NFL career.

After more than a decade of being married, he also parted ways with Gisele Bundchen and nothing seemed to be going right for him.

Instead, he looks revitalized after the divorce, having won two games on the bounce.

The Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams last week. Brady was critical in the win as well, leading a touchdown drive with less than a minute remaining with no timeouts. Against the Seattle Seahawks earlier today, Tom Brady's Buccaneers again came out on top 21-16.

That the GOAT is now playing with a renewed sense of liberation after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen was not lost on many NFL fans. They took to Twitter to give their views on the subject.

Here's what social media had to say about Brady's return to prominence:

SheBelongToTheStreets @SheBelong2DStrT Tom Brady now 2-0 since divorcing Gisele she was clearly holding him back Tom Brady now 2-0 since divorcing Gisele she was clearly holding him back https://t.co/J4DPde53Yd

Nestradaumus @Nestradaumus1 Proof of how the closest woman to you can be your biggest hater & downfall until you rid yourself of her & her negative energy Don’t look now.. But Brady is 2-0 since he fired GiseleProof of how the closest woman to you can be your biggest hater & downfall until you rid yourself of her & her negative energy Don’t look now.. But Brady is 2-0 since he fired Gisele 👀 Proof of how the closest woman to you can be your biggest hater & downfall until you rid yourself of her & her negative energy 💯

Vinter @TerminusVinter Tom Brady sacrificing Gisele Bündchen and the children just to be on his peak form Griffith style Tom Brady sacrificing Gisele Bündchen and the children just to be on his peak form Griffith style

Samwise @HauseSamantha Tom Brady’s last two games is sufficient proof to me that Gisele is indeed that good of a witch Tom Brady’s last two games is sufficient proof to me that Gisele is indeed that good of a witch

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life From Tom Brady getting his first ever two games below .500 in his 23 year NFL career after Bucs lost to Ravens 27-22 last night to filing for divorce with Gisele Bündchen of 13 years From Tom Brady getting his first ever two games below .500 in his 23 year NFL career after Bucs lost to Ravens 27-22 last night to filing for divorce with Gisele Bündchen of 13 years https://t.co/8N6ZAIZYOn

What might Gisele Bundchen fans say against Tom Brady?

There is a lot of hate towards Gisele Bundchen from Tom Brady fans.

There was a perception that she wanted him to stick to his retirement while he wanted to compete. Given that he has thrown for the second-most yards this season and has the lowest interception ratio, Brady fans would say this is proof he should have kept playing and his ex-wife was holding him back.

Gisele's fans will counter that Brady was so successful in his career because of her.

Her net worth allowed Tom Brady to lower his salary demands and get better players around him to win Super Bowls. While he was doing that, she put her modelling career on partial hiatus to look after her family.

She relocated away from her native in Brazil to New England and then Tampa Bay. When he was at the peak of his powers, so was she, and she chose to make that sacrifice.

She might have expected him to put their family first now, but it was clear that Brady wanted to get back on the field. In getting the divorce, it seems that she is also finally restarting her modelling career.

