"Tom Brady has 7 rings and a little d**k" - Buccaneers star's bizarre underwear suggestion draws hilarious replies from NFL fans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady has left no stone unturned on social media to promote Brady Brand. The quarterback had his wife sneak up on him while sporting nothing but his underwear and even roped in his best friend, retired teammate, and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski to pose with his girlfriend for the brand's latest line of briefs.

But Brady's latest marketing maneuver has backfired spectacularly. The quarterback posted a video with suggestions for "normal guys" like him to take better mirror selfies in Brady Brand underwear. In the video, he said:

"All right, so the Brady underwear just restocked. I've been posting a bunch of pictures, and these guys, pretty ripped. Pretty jacked, taking it to a new level. So for the rest of us, us normal-looking guys, I've came out with the 'Brady Brand Mirror Picture' starter pack. That's what we're going to call it. You only need two things, so check out the next couple of slides. It's pretty simple.

The video then proceeds to three slides with instructions that read:

STEP 1: Take your brady underwear

STEP 2: Take your sock (you will only need one of them here)

STEP 3: Insert

On the third slide, the instructions suggest that viewers shove the sock in their underwear. The video then cuts back to Brady, who says:

"Yep. It works."

Watch the hard-to-believe video below:

Brady's bizarre suggestion to shove a sock in the underwear for better mirror pictures sparked replies that ranged from shock, gratitude and ridicule from NFL fans. Here are some of the best responses:

WARNING: NSFW Language

But perhaps the most accurate response came from this Buccaneers fan who predicted what Tom Brady's former head coach Bill Belichick's response would have been to this video:

Tom Brady's return to training camp is a welcome sight for Buccaneers

Tom Brady's unique promotion for Brady Brand was the only thing that marked its return this week. The quarterback also returned to training camp after a 10-day vacation to resume his preparations for the 2022 NFL season.

There was speculation about whether the quarterback was having second thoughts about playing in the upcoming season, but Brady put them to rest with his return. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now gearing up for his third and perhaps final season in Tampa and will stop at nothing to add another ring to his unprecedented collection.

