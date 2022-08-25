Tom Brady finally convinces Rob Gronkowski to reunite as duo team up for QB's latest venture

Rob Gronkowski isn't ready to call time on his collaboration with Tom Brady. After months of speculation regarding whether Gronkowski would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and his star tight end have finally teamed up, albeit off the field.

Rob Gronkowski made his Brady Brand debut this week, sporting the Bucs quarterback's line of underwear.

The Hall of Fame lock wrote on Instagram:

"Brady to Gronk once again, this time off the field with a [Brady Brand] underwear pass! I sure scored after that play hehe!"

Other athletes have also been part of Tom Brady's brand

Brady unveiled his apparel brand earlier this year, describing it as a "next-generation" clothing line for men.

While things were initially on the quiet front, Gronkowski's modeling debut alongside his girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, could ramp up interest in TB12's apparel brand.

However, Gronkowski isn't the only big-name athlete on Brady Brand's roster.

Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara are also part of the brand, alongside tennis player Andrew Fenty.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski almost teamed up in Sin City

While Brady has been in the headlines over the past couple of weeks with the Bucs quarterback taking some time away from training camp, there was another bombshell revelation this week from an unlikely source.

Over the weekend, during "UFC 278 With The Gronks," UFC chief Dana White revealed that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski almost suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders, only for then-head coach Jon Gruden to hit the veto button.

Front Office Sports @FOS UFC President Dana White says he had a deal in place for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020… until Jon Gruden “blew it up” at the last minute.



“I was never gonna tell that story until Gronk just said it”



UFC President Dana White says he had a deal in place for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020… until Jon Gruden “blew it up” at the last minute.“I was never gonna tell that story until Gronk just said it”https://t.co/DQ3Jr8Yxgy

White said he worked to put that deal together for the superstar duo to come to Sin City, adding that it was almost a "done deal." The UFC head honcho said that Brady was also looking for houses in Sin City in anticipation of the move.

"It wasn't being said yet that Gronk was coming, but Las Vegas would've had Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up."

Front Office Sports @FOS “Brady was not happy about it. Neither was I.”



Dana White expands on his claim that Brady/Gronk to the Raiders was nearly a done deal, until Jon Gruden backed out.



“Brady was not happy about it. Neither was I.”Dana White expands on his claim that Brady/Gronk to the Raiders was nearly a done deal, until Jon Gruden backed out.https://t.co/qL8Qz3blHJ

Gronkowski, of course, ultimately teamed up with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, racking up his fourth Super Bowl ring.

Gronk then chose to call time on his career, finishing with the most career touchdowns by a tight end in postseason history (15) and the second-most at any position, behind Jerry Rice (22).

His agent Drew Rosenhaus, however, left the door open for Gronk at the time, telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that he wouldn't be surprised if Tom Brady convinced the future HoF tight end to come along for one last dance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht