"I'm investing in myself" - Tom Brady admits to buying his own NFTs worth over $60K

Tom Brady may not seem like one to share a lot about his personal life. But on the podcast "Let's Go," in which he co-hosts with Jim Gray and former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Brady always seems to be revealing a new part of his life and showing a more fun side of himself that most don't see on the football field.

Tom Brady and Jim Gray joked about New Year's resolutions this week, referencing New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was asked that question after his team's loss on Sunday.

Tom Brady and Jim Gray joked about different resolutions that he could make. Brady then talked about maintaining a budget and said that he needs to cut back on his NFT budget heading into the new year.

Brady: "It was like $60,000 bucks for a Tom Brady NFT last week."

Gray: You're buying your own?

Brady: "Yeah, I'm investing in myself like I said earlier."

Tom Brady talks about how he 'invests' in himself on and off the field

Before speaking about his NFT's, Tom Brady spoke to Jim Gray about his fitness regimen and how important it is for him to stay healthy. He said at 44 years old, he knows that he needs to continue to commit to being healthy so that he can continue playing in the NFL. Brady referred to this as making an investment in himself and then being successful is essentially the payoff. He said that teammates who ask for advice need to realize that it's an overall commitment to better health.

"Everyone wants to be healthy, but you have to make a commitment to being healthy and that requires what you do in your offtime"

So when Brady and Gray joked about possible resolutions heading into 2022, he said that he needed to focus on his finances and how much his own NFT now costs. Gray seemed shocked when Brady mentioned that he had purchased his own NFT. Brady insisted that it was just another way of investing in himself.

Just last week, Tom Brady announced that there would be a commemorative NFT featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl victory last February.

NFTs are one of the many business ventures that Tom Brady has become a part of along with creating the "TB12" lifestyle brand, which has been something that Brady has become famous for, even as much as his NFL career.

