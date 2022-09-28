"Zinedine Zidane headbutted the guy and Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear off"- Tom Brady confesses he has no regrets over his meltdown against Saints

Tom Brady has been showing off more aggression on the field this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the Buccaneers' 20 - 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on the road, the quarterback was seen yelling at wide receivers and even throwing a tablet for good measure. On a recent episode of the "Let's Go" podcast, Brady discussed the meltdown of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after their 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Brady defended Dorsey's actions and that he understood what Dorsey was doing:

"Oh, I know exactly what he was feeling. And so there's so much emotion you're in. You look you feel like you're in a battle out there and it's a physical battle and it's just so I mean, you got to get the emotion out. And I know it should be poised. And yeah, there's moments and sometimes it just boils over."

Brady used former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and former Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane as examples of emotions during a game or event:

"I'd rather have it boil over on the sideline than on the field, you know, and sometimes it's a little bit of both. So it's an emotional game. We've seen, again, look at sports, look all around. You know, Zinedine Zidane headbutted the guy, you know, and he got Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear off."

Comparing Brady and his antics during Saints game to Tyson and Zidane's behavior

Boxing greats Mike Tyson (l) and Evander Holyfield (r) with Lennox Lewis (m)

On June 27, 1997, Tyson and Holyfield faced off for the WBA Heavyweight championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the third round of the bout, Tyson took a bite out of Holyfield's right ear and the fight was stopped soon after.

Tyson taking a bite out of Holyfield's ear. Source: The Mirror

Zidane's headbutt took place on July 9, 2006 as the French team faced the Italian team in that year's World Cup. It was the final career game of his career but he lost his temper on soccer's biggest stage after slamming his head into Italian player Marco Materazzi.

Zidane's headbutt during the World Cup in 2006. Source: Fox Sports

While throwing a tablet and yelling at teammates seems tame compared to Tyson and Zidane's actions, it doesn't change the fact that the quarterback's anger got the better of him and deosn't seem to apologetic about it either.

