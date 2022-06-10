"Check your DMs and pick a color" - Tom Brady bizarrely agrees to hand-deliver a pair of game-worn underwear to fan on Twitter

Tom Brady and his underwear have had an eventful week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and his new Brady Brand underwear have gone viral a couple of times this week. The first time the brand went viral on social media happened earlier this week after Brady's wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted a video of the veteran in nothing more than his underpants in the couple's bathroom. While filming, she told the quarterback:

"Let me see. Let me see your new underwear. Is that Brady Brand underwear?"

Watch the hilarious video below:

The next time the quarterback went virl was on Thursday when his clothing venture Brady Brand's official Twitter account announced the launch of their new underwear line. The veteran quarterback, seemingly feeling confident after receiving a lot of positive feedback on the video his wife posted on social media, retweeted Brady Brand's post and replied:

"40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand"

The post garnered a lot of attention online and an endless slew of hilarious replies, but one reply, in particular, was liked more times than Brady's post.

Tom Brady makes a fan's wild wish come true

A user named Greg made a bizarre request:

"Tom if this reply gets 40,000 likes will you fly me out and hand deliver me a pair of game worn underwear?"

Brady quickly responded with a GIF, agreeing to Greg's terms:

Within four hours, Greg's tweet was liked more than 40,000 times on Twitter, the benchmark Brady and he agreed on. The quarterback could have opted not to follow through on his agreement and laughed it off as a joke. Instead, he stuck to his word and replied:

What’s wrong with you people? Check your DMs and pick a color Greg: http://bit.ly/brady-underwear

This is arguably the most insane interaction Tom Brady has ever had on social media.

Tom Brady to pose in underwear?

Brady's original post, where he promised to recreate two images of male models in Brady Brand underwear if his tweet was liked over 40,000 times, also surpassed the threshold that the quarterback had set.

If Brady continues to remain a man of his word, expect photos of the 44-year-old quarterback posing in underwear to surface online, sometime, in the very near future.

