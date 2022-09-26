"Tom Brady should be ashamed for setting a bad example for the rest of the league" - NFL fans go ballistic after Bills OC smashes tablet in booth

The tablet-smashing epidemic is spreading rampantly throughout the NFL. After Tom Brady smashed two tablets in frustration last week, it was Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's turn.

In the final play of the game between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw a check-down pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The latter tried to run out of bounds to stop the clock.

But the Dolphins' defense swarmed McKenzie and pinned him down on the field. The Bills players rushed to snap the ball and clock it before time expired to give kicker Tyler Bass a chance to win the game with a field goal.

But the clock hit zeros before the Bills could get set and snap the ball, ending the game and handing Miami a thrilling 21-19 win.

The botched play prompted a tablet-smashing moment from a frustrated Ken Dorsey, who was up in the coach's booth. You can view it here:

Brady's meltdown prompted the league to send a warning to all 32 teams about smashing equipment. Expect Dorsey to be reprimanded for his actions.

Ken Dorsey's tablet-smashing moment akin to Tom Brady prompts hilarious responses

Fans on social media had plenty of fun with the moment, with one even blaming Brady for starting a trend. The fan wrote:

"Tom Brady should be ashame[d] for setting a bad example for the rest of the league"

Here are some of the best responses:

Not only NFL fans, but baseball and F1 enthusiasts came up with hilarious responses to the viral video as well:

The Bills' loss, coupled with results across the league, meant that only two teams remain undefeated after Week 3, the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Few would have predicted this at the start of what is already proving to be an exciting season in the NFL. While only two teams remain undefeated, only one remains winless.

The Las Vegas Raiders succumbed to a 24-22 loss against the Tennessee Titans, who were also winless through the first two weeks of the season. The euphoria of the offseason after acquiring Davante Adams has quickly dissipated as the Raiders find themselves in the middle of a mini-disaster.

Up next for Las Vegas is a divisional battle at home against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

