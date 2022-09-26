Tom Brady's recent tablet-smashing meltdown against Saints has league issuing new punishment for players

Quarterback Tom Brady's biggest rival has become the league-issued tablet. The 45-year-old was frustrated with the way he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense were playing in their Week 2 match against the New Orleans Saints. He decided to take out his frustration on the tablet by throwing it to the ground.

This is not the first time that the quarterback has been seen throwing a tablet on the sidelines. Last December, in a game against the same opponents -New Orleans Saints - he threw and smashed the tablet so hard it fell apart. Now, the National Football League has decided to address the issue.

During FOX's NFL Sunday Kickoff show, NFL insider Jay Glazer said that he was told by an NFL general manager that every team received a 'Brady memo' this week. When Glazer asked what that entailed, he said that the NFL warned that if anyone destroys any tablet or other equipment issued by the league, there will be penalties and significant fines.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Thanks to Tom Brady, all 32 teams received a memo from the NFL this week threatening punishment for breaking tablets and/or other league-issued equipment, per @JayGlazer Thanks to Tom Brady, all 32 teams received a memo from the NFL this week threatening punishment for breaking tablets and/or other league-issued equipment, per @JayGlazer.

Tom Brady is not the only player who has been seen destroying tablets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also been seen throwing a tablet in years past. But at the time, it was reported that he was fined for doing so.

Tom Brady broke two tablets in Week 2

The video of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throwing a tablet went viral last week. On Sunday, news spread that every NFL team was given a warning that they could face a penalty and fine if they damaged league equipment.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that Brady actually broke two tablets on the sidelines. Schefter also said that a third NFL tablet was stepped on and broken along the Buccaneers sideline.

After the Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints at the SuperDome, he posted a video on Twitter. Tom Brady said that he was sorry for breaking the tablet and that he was sure it would become a meme.

The legendary quarterback joked about the incident while on his Let's Go podcast this past week. He light-heartedly said that he forgot the password and also that he always seems to take his frustrations out on the tablet.

"I think I forgot the password and I couldn't log in, so those things can be frustrating.

"Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that's the reason things weren't going great against the Saints. So, I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet."

Now, it appears that not only has the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback been put on notice, but so has been the entire league.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Let's Go and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far