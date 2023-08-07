Tom Brady's Birmingham City investment was clearly not one that was anticipated in English football circles.

Out of the blue, the NFL legend and the English Championship side announced the move, stating that Brady will become chairman of an advisory board at the club.

Knighthead Capital Management co-founder and the face of Birmingham City's current ownership group Tom Wagner said that Brady's involvement was a “statement of intent” about the club's desire to win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney speak their piece on Tom Brady's Birmingham City ownership move

The world was waiting on Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to address, and while they took their sweet time, the duo spoke to Sky Sports over the weekend regarding Brady's foray into the world of English football.

Reynolds told Sky Sports (via Birmingham Live):

"I know Tom a little bit and I don't think you need to know him to know he has the spirit of a lion and a competitor in every way, shape and form. Whatever he has cooked up for Birmingham, he is going to bring it."

McElhenney, on the other hand, was much more reserved. The 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star said:

"I would never give Tom Brady words of wisdom over professional sports. But Tom, if you have any advice for us, you could send it our way."

McElhenney, of course, is a die-hard Eagles fan. He brought that fandom with him to Wales' Wrexham FC, which he co-owns with Reynolds. In multiple interviews with English news outlets, Wrexham fans claimed they were staunchly in support of the Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Tom Brady at WNBA's Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces

Investigative journalist wants to know why Tom Brady invested in Birmingham City FC

Martin Calladine, a myth-buster and investigative journalist who specializes in cryptocurrency's involvement in sports didn't quite rejoice after Brady's much-publicized involvement in the club.

Calladine tweeted right after the announcement:

"These are paid endorsement deals, with celebs diverting attention from the real question: what do the VCs want?"

He added that what makes Brady being on board so credible is that he is known for his incredible work ethic and an interest in business and branding, as was made clear with his sports apparel brand TB12 Apparel. However, Calladine also urged caution.

"Which is exactly why so many people bought into, and lost everything, on his FTX endorsement - and are now suing him for huge sums."

Tom Brady came under heavy criticism for his involvement in the fallen cryptocurrency platform, FTX.

According to the New York Times, he lost $30 million in the endorsement deal, while his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen ended up losing $18 million.