"Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though" - Tom Brady claims he was filming crazy bicycle stunts in his underwear during time off from training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has finally revealed where he has been for the last couple of weeks. Many thought the 45-year-old had taken time off to be a contestant on the TV show, "The Masked Singer," but that is not where he was.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion posted to his Twitter account exactly what he was doing.

Brady posted a video of a person, dressed only in their underwear, on a motorbike doing a crazy stunt as he promoted his new range #betterinbrady.

The quarterback wrote:

"Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though."

The 45-year-old seemed to insinuate that he is, in fact, the person on the bike doing the crazy stunt, but I think we can all agree that it is not the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady's reason for absence finally revealed

The quarterback was absent from the Buccaneers training camp for the better part of two weeks. Speculation ran rife, regarding the reason for his absence.

Some fans drew a long straw and suggested that Brady would be the next athlete to appear on the TV show The Masked Singer. Many even went into detail about why it was plausible. Fans shared air dates for the next episode, which coincided with the quarterback's absence from the Buccaneers training camp.

Head coach Todd Bowles was quizzed about his quarterback's absence and refused to put a timeline on a potential return for his star. That left many fans seriously questioning exactly what was going on.

The only thing that fans knew for certain was that his absence was for personal reasons. Because of that, most respected his privacy and did not go digging too far.

Now, after the quarterback's latest post via his Twitter account, it appears that his absence from Buccaneers training camp was to shoot and potentially star in a short video promoting his latest line of men's underwear.

Whether it is the 45-year-old riding the motorbike in the video or not is up for debate. However, the Buccaneers surely would not let him do such a crazy stunt so close to the opening of the new NFL season.

At least, we all now know why the seven-time Super Bowl champion was missing. Now that we have clarity on the whole situation, we can look forward to watching the quarterback lead his team to, possibly, his eighth Super Bowl championship this upcoming season.

