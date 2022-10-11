"I don’t throw the flags, I just throw tablets" - Tom Brady is taking no responsibility for bizarre roughing the passer calls from referees

Tom Brady has been the beneficiary of some controversial calls, including the infamous tuck rule. In Week 5, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was able to hold off the Atlanta Falcons’ comeback bid when the referees called a questionable roughing the passer penalty.

Many fans and sports pundits alike agreed that the penalty was incorrect because defensive tackle Grady Jarrett appeared to have a textbook sack on Brady.

In the post-game interviews, Brady simply replied that the calls are out of his hands:

“I don’t throw the flags.”

On his SiriusXM radio show the following day, however, Brady had a more humorous take:

“Like I said, I don’t throw the flags, I just throw tablets.”

Although Tom Brady received another call in his favor, it’s difficult to place blame on the star quarterback when the refs are the ones who have to make the decision regarding penalties.

The result of the controversy is that the Buccaneers have gone up 3-2 while the Falcons tumbled to 2-3 for the season.

Maybe 10 years later, Brady will finally admit that the call from Week 5 was incorrect.

Tom Brady takes his time to admit that the Tuck Rule game might have been a fumble

The infamous Tuck Rule game has become part of the NFL folklore. In that game, Tom Brady, with the New England Patriots at the time, appeared to tuck the ball as he was being sacked, only for the officials to call it an incomplete pass rather than a fumble.

Some new admissions from the man himself about the incident might not give much catharsis to Oakland Raiders fans.

In response to pop star Justin Beiber's video asking for “something honest,” the future Hall of Fame quarterback whispered, “[I]t might’ve been a fumble.” Of course, the NFL’s own social media team quickly swooped in to clarify that Brady said 'It' rather than 'Us'.

In 2013, the league proposed to the team owners to remove the tuck rule. In a 29-1 vote, the measure passed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only team voting against removal. The Patriots and the Washington Redskins abstained from the vote.

Brady would later clarify that he said “might” and left his would-be admission as unclear as the tuck rule itself.

