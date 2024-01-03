Tom Brady comes clean on teasing unretirement in viral post amid $375,000,000 FOX job in loop

Tom Brady sparked social media mayhem after he said that retirement was the only thing that was a downside for him in 2023. People construed it to mean that the GOAT quarterback still has thoughts about returning to the league. But, he has now come clean on his "Let's Go!" podcast.

He said that it was a small joke when he said that, revealing,

"I know I tried to make jokes and then I think people try to you know, not make jokes about them. And then I just feel like oh God I didn't try to lead anyone down a path."

Tom Brady continued by saying that he wanted to include some humor in his post about relationships and family and that is why he did that. He reiterated his gratitude by saying,

"But anyway, having fun always on my social and I just had a post last week about gratitude, which was a lot of fun. So I'm very grateful for the things I have in my life and my friends and my family and my experiences and meaningful relationships."

He took a more philosophical outlook to the whole situation as well by commenting what he is looking forward is living his life to the fullest, commenting,

"I'm grateful to everyone who's played a part in my life and life is for living. That's what we should be doing as we get up every day."

Tom Brady might be more active on our screens soon with his FOX contract on the table

The 2023 NFL season has been weird for football fans all around as it is the first time in more than two decades we have not seen Tom Brady on our screens. And his latest post, which he clarified above, only served to heighten that feeling.

But he will soon be back because he has a $375 million contract from FOX over 10 years to serve as an analyst. While he took this season off, he has previously revealed that he will take up that position beginning in the fall of 2024.

However, even with all that money, it remains to be seen how long Tom Brady will stick around. It might involve travel and staying away from his children, something that was central to his retirement decision and allegedly played a role in Gisele Bundchen filing for divorce. An cautionary example is former New Orleans Saints great Drew Brees also had a contract with NBC terminated after a year as he reportedly wanted to spend more time with his family.