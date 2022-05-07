"I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002" - When Tom Brady admitted he'd be Drew Bledsoe's backup if not for 'Tuck Rule'

Tom Brady has become much more open and personable since leaving New England. He even admitted recently that he might've actually fumbled in the now-infamous "Tuck Rule Game." This revelation is something Raiders fans have known for a long time.

But as we all know, the controversial play was ruled a fumble. Instead of ending the game, the Patriots were able to maintain possession and tied the game at the end of regulation. They went on to win the game in overtime, and Brady's legacy and the Patriots dynasty began. It wouldn't be the last time one of his major successes was shrouded in conspiracy, but it was the first. Ahead of ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary on the infamous game, Brady recently told NBC Sports Boston he probably would've gone back to being Bledsoe's backup in the 2002 season had they not gone on to win.

"I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002...I'm not the starter if we lose that game." - Tom Brady

Luckily for Brady, that scenario never played out, though looking at the entirety of his career, it's unlikely it would've been seriously derailed.

The Tom Brady documentaries are just beginning

Tom Brady is the most decorated NFL player in history. If you are tired of hearing about him, you might want to look away for the next 5-10 years. We live in Brady's era. He is a living legend, and the coverage of his greatness has already begun. Over the next decade, the media will tear apart and piece back together every memorable moment of his career, and there is a lot.

Brady is STILL PLAYING and already has a 10-episode miniseries, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," in addition to the upcoming 30 for 30 coming out about the "Tuck Rule Game."

Brady still has, at least, one more season to play, a potential foray into ownership, and an enshrinement ceremony in Canton to look forward to. More documentaries, episodes and more will undoubtedly be made about the NFL's favorite son.

Give it ten years, at most, until we are buying tickets to go see "TB12 - The Tom Brady Movie" on the big screen. Get used to it.

