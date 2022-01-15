Tom Brady has a hilarious response to massive crypto market crash 

Like many Americans, Tom Brady has money wrapped up in crypto currency. Like Brady, many Americans woke up to a sizably smaller portfolio today, as the market saw a sharp downturn. However, unlike many Americans, Brady made light of taking a hit at the crypto gambling table. Here's what happened.

Tom Brady on crypto market crash: "Oh"

FTX, one of the faces of cryptocurrency, posted a Tweet in an effort to drum up conversation, likes, and retweets. In the Tweet, it asked people to post a GIF describing the current crypto market at the moment. Most commentators posted pictures of other people. Brady, instead, posted a GIF of himself, albeit in a hilarious fashion.

In the GIF, Brady was talking to someone, who appeared to be Bruce Arians, when an epiphany struck him. As such, his facial expression showed the light going on in his mind. The result was one of the funnier faces of the year. Luckily, a camera pointed at him was able to record the moment and the facial expression instantly became a meme.

The future Hall of Famer, then, used it to explain his surprise and epiphany that maybe crypto isn't such a good idea. Luckily for the quarterback, it seems he didn't put all of his eggs in one basket with the new sensation. Therefore, when it plunged, his net worth didn't take too big of a hit. Meanwhile, many other investors were not so lucky.

Some will be resisting the urge to sell to minimize their losses. Others will be dumping the idea altogether. Either way, both parties will be thinking harder about their future investments into the product. Many are choosing this as the perfect time to entice people to invest in safer stocks with lower returns with longer histories to minimize risks like this.

However, at this time of year, he can only think about his investments so much. With only about a month to go until Super Bowl LVI and with the Buccaneers in the thick of it, the quarterback will be locked into prepping from now until the big game. That is, if the Buccaneers make it to the big game once again.

Unlike last season, the injury bug has hit the Buccaneers. With Godwin out and Mike Evans less than 100 percent, the offense was planning to rely more heavily on Antonio Brown. However, after Brown's meltdown, the Buccaneers are now a shell of their old selves, in terms of offensive personnel. That said, the future Hall of Famer has won a Super Bowl before with less.

