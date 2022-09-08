"Words can't describe how proud I was to watch you represent your country" - Tom Brady admirably defended wife Gisele Bundchen's controversial Olympic opening ceremony catwalk during simpler times

Unless you're living under a rock, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's rift has made its way across social media. The couple has been living separately for now, with reports speaking of a possible divorce.

Of course, their paradise wasn't always in trouble. Before they started dating, Brady and Bundchen were just getting started with their careers. The NFL icon was with the New England Patriots, while Bundchen ruled magazine covers and runways. Together, they ended up as the NFL's power couple.

Brady and Bundchen have supported each other publicly, always standing up when needed. This included the 2016 Rio Olympics, which had some criticism thrown in Bundchen's direction. Brady took to Facebook to talk about Bundchen's catwalk.

Though he did not call out her haters directly, he did make sure to voice his opinion.

Brady also went on to congratulate the ceremony itself. He even translated the message to Portuguese and shared it with possible native readers.

"Gisele, words can't describe how proud I was to watch you represent your country. I love you."

Why did Tom Brady need to defend Gisele?

Though it seemed to be an important moment for Gisele, fans were unhappy with the walk. They wanted someone else to represent Brazil, while also referring to the segment as 'dumb'.

Gisele even posted about the event on social media, beyond happy to be a part of the Olympic Games.

Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Gisele wrote about the ceremony:

"Everyone involved worked with dedication and passion to create a show that gave the world a glimpse of our history and Brazil's essence."

She seemed unbothered by all the criticism, overall happy and satisfied with the opportunity.

However, both Brady and Bundchen have come a long way since the 2016 Rio Olympics. Not only is Tom Brady edging towards retirement, Bundchen's work has also changed with the times.

Their recent rift is apparently a result of Brady deciding to play another NFL season. The supermodel wanted him to focus on their family, eventually giving up and leaving their home in Florida for Costa Rica.

Even though Gisele has returned to Florida since, she is yet to meet with Brady. Despite the severity of the situation, Brady remains hopeful of reconciliation. The couple has been focusing on their kids and spending quality time with them as the NFL season nears.

Though a final conclusion is yet to be drawn, Bundchen and Tom Brady still have one NFL season left with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12