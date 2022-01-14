"Someone else should do the job" - Tom Brady knows the exact time to retire from NFL

Tom Brady has played in the NFL for 22 years. In that span, there have been 5 different presidential administrations, 13 different iPhones, and 9 different The Fast & The Furious movies. The question of when he plans to retire is a persistent one, but even the great one admits it will be sooner rather than later.

With the Wild Card playoffs looming against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for another deep playoff run and hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady provides further insight on when he should retire from the NFL

Speaking to FOX Sports, Tom Brady did not provide an exact date or season that he will retire. Instead, he stated that he will let his ability to do the job determine whether or not he should continue:

“When I’m not capable of leading a team to victory, someone else should do the job.”

He was certainly capable in the 2021 regular season, so when he will feel like he is not capable of leading a team to victory is anyone’s guess. The Buccaneers compiled a 13-4 regular-season record, good for the 2nd seed in the NFC, along with an NFC South title. Brady also led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He threw for 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. As long as he has his offensive weapons around him (e.g., WR Chris Godwin, WR Mike Evans, TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Leonard Fournette) paired with a tough defense, Brady and the Bucs should continue to be contenders for the near future.

At 44-years-old, Tom Brady knows better than anyone when he’ll hang it up, but his current winning pace suggests that football fans will still be able to enjoy his great play on the field for at least a couple of more years. Defying age and racking up records certainly makes playing football fun, but winning more Super Bowl titles certainly makes it harder to walk away.

The 13-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the 9-8 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday January 16, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are favored by 9.

