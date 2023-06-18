Tom Brady was feeling sentimental on Father's Day as he expressed his gratitude to his own father and his own journey as a father. He called his children his angels, in whose growth he takes immense pleasure. Despite his many ahievements on the field, he said being a Dad is the best thing happening in his life.

He posted pictures of himself with his dad and his children. Writing on Instagram, he said,

“On this Father's Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world's best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up. Being a Dad is the best thing in my life."

He continued with thanking his father and all that he learned from him and how he is able to pass that on to his own children. He said that family is what matters the most to him.

"I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that's what matters most."

Tom Brady finished by saying how proud he is of his children and that their good qualities are a reflection of everyone who raises them.

"Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad”

Tom Brady's renewed commitment to family clear on Father's Day

Tom Brady's personal life has been under scrutiny over the last year. He famously retired and then unretired, coming back to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one extra season last year. It was also when his marriage with Gisele Bundchen fell apart after more than a decade being together.

#Banfield NFL star Tom Brady and model wife Gisele Bündchen are getting a divorce. @JewdyGold believes their demise lies with Brady's unwillingness to part ways with football and focus on his family. NFL star Tom Brady and model wife Gisele Bündchen are getting a divorce. @JewdyGold believes their demise lies with Brady's unwillingness to part ways with football and focus on his family.#Banfield https://t.co/kun6ZoIkQm

There were insinuations that it happened because he was putting his career over his family. But now that he is retired, it seems he is finding his joy beyond his career in football. That stems from his own children and his parents, who have taken the void left behind from his stepping away from football.

