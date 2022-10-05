“I don’t give a s**t" - Tom Brady makes a surprising claim regarding his son Jack's footballing future

Tom Brady is a hyper-competitive athlete. He’d have to be hyper-competitive to win seven Super Bowls. Through 23 seasons with two different teams (the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and multiple broken Microsoft Surface tablets, Brady has been a beacon of success at the quarterback position.

But he’s not putting that sort of pressure on his son Jack. On a recent episode of his podcast 'Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray,' Brady revealed that he would not pressure his son to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Brady was happy about Jack taking an interest in football but also remarked that he just wants him to enjoy the game:

“I don’t give a s–t how well he does. Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me . . . I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.”

Brady also revealed that Jack appears to be a good athlete with “great hand-eye coordination.” He plays free safety, as well as quarterback.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at odds over his returning for a 23rd NFL season

While Tom Brady is in the midst of his 23rd season, it appears that his wife Gisele Bündchen had serious reservations about the star quarterback’s un-retirement from the NFL. Shortly after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, Brady announced his retirement from the game of professional football. Months later, he would announce his return to the game by unretiring and suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once more.

The news of his unretirement sparked rumors of a rift developing between Brady and Bündchen. Gisele Bündchen even intimated the same thought in an interview where she expressed her concern that her husband had returned to the violent sport of American football.

She even expressed her desire for Brady to be more available for his family:

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Ahead of Week 5 in the NFL, the news of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s potential divorce is dominating the headlines. Brady and the Buccaneers (2-2) will be facing the division rival Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in Week 5 of the regular season.

